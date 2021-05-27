Cancel
Joby Aviation Uses AWS to Revolutionize Transportation

Cover picture for the articleJoby Aviation is an aviation startup focused on developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The company’s goal is to revolutionize personal mobility through quiet, fast, and clean air transportation. Joby publicly unveiled its five-seater aircraft in early 2020 and intends to begin operating the aircraft as a commercial passenger aircraft in 2024.

