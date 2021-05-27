Cancel
Denver, CO

Second Phase Reopening of Denver Recreation Centers and Activities

Denver, Colorado
Denver, Colorado
 14 days ago

Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) is pleased to announce the second phase of reopening Denver Recreation Centers, outdoor pools, registered programs and activities beginning June 7. Registration for summer in-person programming and activities begins on May 31. Detailed information regarding which facilities will be opening and on which dates is available online at denvergov.org/Recreation. Information will continue to be updated as it becomes available.

Beginning June 7, weight room and cardio spaces at Athmar, Montclair, Cook, Hiawatha Davis and Rude Recreation Centers are scheduled to open and will offer access to fitness equipment. Carla Madison, Eisenhower and Green Valley Recreation Centers are currently open for fitness and workout reservations are no longer required. Gymnasiums will be open for drop-in play at all open recreation centers and locker rooms will be available for use.

Eight Outdoor Pools are scheduled to be open June 7 - August 14 for aqua aerobics, lap swim, group swim lessons and open swim. The opening of additional pools is being evaluated for the summer season. Locations and hours of operation can be found here.

Additional opportunities to register for programing, including Arts and Culture, Adaptive Recreation, Active Older Adult, Fitness, Outdoor Recreation, and summer adult sports leagues, begins May 31. MY Denver activities and the Tasty Food Meal Program will continue to offer youth ages 5-18 an afternoon meal; locations available online at denvergov.org/Recreation. Seven Summer in the Parks youth day camps and Youth Sports Camp will also begin in June.

CityWide Sports is expanding its lineup of summer sports programming. Team and individual registration are available for the second session of Washington Park Grass Volleyball beginning July 7. Adult and youth tennis also return with a variety of programs for all ages and skill levels.

“With the recent removal of capacity limits and social distancing requirements, we will continue our focus on safety as we begin opening more of our facilities, programs and activities,” said Happy Haynes, Executive Director of Parks and Recreation. “We are dedicated to supporting healthy lifestyles that enhance the wellbeing of our residents.”

Additional recreation center sites, indoor pools and other activities will continue to open throughout the rest of the year. Prices vary based on activity and many are free for MY Denver, MY Denver Prime, and SilverSneakers members.

While recovery efforts are underway, full operations will continue to be impacted by staffing restraints as most recreation employees are seasonal and on-call which will require recruiting, hiring and re-training. Available positions in DPR are posted on the city job website at https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Departments/Job-Center.

Detailed information, current online programming, outdoor programming and other resources are available at denvergov.org/Recreation.

Denver , officially the City and County of Denver, is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. State of Colorado. Denver is located in the South Platte River Valley on the western edge of the High Plains just east of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. With an estimated population of 727,211 in 2019, Denver is the 19th-most populous city in the United States, the fifth-most populous state capital, and the most populous city located in the Mountain states. The 105th meridian west of Greenwich, the longitudinal reference for the Mountain Time Zone, passes directly through Denver Union Station.

