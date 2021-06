The ping pong balls already have bounced for the Kings, nearly one month before the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. Going into the June 22 lottery, the Kings now own the No. 9 pick in the draft following Tuesday's tiebreaker. The Kings have a 46.4 percent chance of keeping the No. 9 pick and a 29.4 percent chance of selecting at No. 10. They have a 4.5 percent chance of owning the No. 1 pick, 4.8 percent chance of the No. 2 pick, 5.2 percent chance of the No. 3 pick and a 5.7 percent chance of the No. 4 pick.