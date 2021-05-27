Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana launches “Bridging the Gap” Summer Program for students to get ready for college

wbiw.com
 14 days ago

INDIANA – Indiana high school graduates who may not be ready for college now have a new option to help them prepare over the summer through Indiana’s “Bridging the Gap” initiative. The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), Indiana Commission for Higher Education (CHE), and Ivy Tech Community College today announced the initiative to help prepare 2021 high school graduates for success in college.

www.wbiw.com
Indiana StateeSchool Online

Indiana’s Perry Township Announces New Partnership with Discovery Education Supporting the Creation of Equitable Learning Experiences in Any Learning Environment

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, May 17, 2021)—Indiana’s Perry Township Schools (PTS) today announced the finalization of a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the creation of equitable learning experiences in any environment. Through the introduction of a new suite of digital resources and supportive professional learning for district educators, PTS will be even better prepared to meet the evolving needs of students from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana getting first new insurance commissioner since 2010

Keywords Department of Insurance / Government & Economic Development / Health Care & Insurance / Law / Politics & Government. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Bloomington, INwgclradio.com

WGCL News — County, City Rescind April 7 Health Order

On Friday Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton issued Executive Order 20-04, rescinding group size restrictions inside the city related to the pandemic. The order ties into Monroe County’s public health order regarding face coverings and gathering limits as well. While the steps follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control...
Monroe County, INwbiw.com

Monroe County rescinds COVID-19 health order effective today

BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, the Monroe County Health Department issued a press release rescinding current restrictions and guidelines effective today at 8 a.m. Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton will also rescind Executive Order 20-03, which limited non-commercial gatherings within city limits to 15 people, according to a release. That order will also go into effect today.
Bloomington, INwbiw.com

MCCSC recognizes Woodrow Wilson Fellowship Educational Leaders

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation wants to congratulate Joseph Doyle, assistant principal at Bloomington High School South, Alexis Harmon, principal at The Academy of Science and Entrepreneurship, and Benjamin Jones, fifth-grade teacher at Arlington Heights Elementary School on their fellowship in the Woodrow Wilson MBA Fellowship in Educational Leadership Program at Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
Indiana StateHerald-Times

Slow COVID-19 positivity rise continues during drop in testing

Monroe County’s seven-day positivity rate for all COVID-19 tests has continued a slow rise since its low point in late April, but still remains less than 2%, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health. Monroe County health administer Penny Caudill said at a May 5 news conference...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Indiana Conservation Officers to host recruiting event in Monroe County

BLOOMINGTON – Anyone interested in becoming an Indiana Conservation Officer is encouraged to attend one of two identical recruiting events that DNR Law Enforcement’s District 6 will host on Monday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Morgan-Monroe State Forest Training Center and Saturday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the Bloomington Public Safety Training Center.
Monroe County, INHerald-Times

At the Library: May 13-19

Monroe County Public Library provides opportunities for local residents to read, learn, connect and create. The main library is located at 303 E. Kirkwood Ave. and the Ellettsville branch is at 600 W. Temperance St. Program funding is provided by The Friends of the Library. All events are free of charge.