MONTREAL — This will be pressure unlike anything Dominique Ducharme has faced before, and how he handles it will determine the immediate future of his career. Think about what’s on the line, as the interim coach prepares the Montreal Canadiens for a first-round matchup with the North Division champion Toronto Maple Leafs. This past off-season, owner Geoff Molson authorized general manager Marc Bergevin to spend over $100 million on the construction of this roster. Expectations were set for the team to make the playoffs, and do some damage in them, and every decision Ducharme makes from this point forward will have a major influence on its ability to rise to the second part of that challenge.