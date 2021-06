Many series are getting on to be released this year. The Book of Boba Fett is one of those amazing series that will be taken on this year. The Book of Boba Fett is an upcoming American television series. The series will be streaming on Disney+. The series is based on Star Wars by George Lucas. It will be a science fiction series with lots of action and drama. The series is the spin-off from the series The Mandalorian. The bounty hunter Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen will be featured in this series. The sequel takes place alongside further Mandalorian spin-offs Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka.