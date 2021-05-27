Cancel
USS Roosevelt Participates in Flag Hoist Drill During At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield

navy.mil
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoosevelt conducted the drills with ships from Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands. “Though At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 21 features live-fire exercises as the main event, the force has been able to incorporate additional interoperability-enhancing drills such as flag hoist,” said Cmdr. Ryan Kendall, Roosevelt’s commanding officer. “Roosevelt looks forward to every opportunity to strengthen our partnerships and foster seamanship excellence among the NATO Alliance.”

www.navy.mil
