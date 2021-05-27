USS Roosevelt Participates in Flag Hoist Drill During At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
Roosevelt conducted the drills with ships from Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands. “Though At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 21 features live-fire exercises as the main event, the force has been able to incorporate additional interoperability-enhancing drills such as flag hoist,” said Cmdr. Ryan Kendall, Roosevelt’s commanding officer. “Roosevelt looks forward to every opportunity to strengthen our partnerships and foster seamanship excellence among the NATO Alliance.”www.navy.mil