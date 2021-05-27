Cancel
Health

Escape from oblivion: How the brain reboots after deep anesthesia

By University of Michigan
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of surgical procedures performed each year would not be possible without the aid of general anesthesia, the miraculous medical ability to turn off consciousness in a reversible and controllable way. Researchers are using this powerful tool to better understand how the brain reconstitutes consciousness and cognition after disruptions caused...

medicalxpress.com
