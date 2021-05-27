Georgia’s banks turn in solid first quarter

The 156 FDIC-insured banks headquartered in Georgia reported strong first quarter performance as the economy and banking industry continue to recover from the pandemic. According the latest FDIC data, cumulatively the state’s banks earned $715.1 million in the first three months of this year, an increase of $863.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. Loans were up 9.2%, deposits increased by 25.3% and total assets grew by 18.8%.