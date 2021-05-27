Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Researchers study lactate's antidepressant potential

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Neuroscientists from Synapsy—the Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research into Mental Illness—based at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and Lausanne University (UNIL) have recently demonstrated that lactate, a molecule produced by the body during exercise, has an antidepressant effect in mice. Lactate is best known for the pivotal role it plays in the nutrition of neurons inside the brain. Yet it can also counter the inhibition of the survival and proliferation of new neurons, a loss seen in patients suffering from depression and in stressed animal. Furthermore, the research team pinpointed NADH as a vital component in the mechanism: this is a molecule with antioxidant properties that is derived from the metabolism of lactate. The findings, published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry, provide a better understanding of the physiological mechanisms that underpin physical activity, which should lead to an improvement in the way depression is treated in the future.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Antidepressants#Animals#Disability#Brain Cells#Brain Activity#The Brain#Unil#Nadh#Molecular Psychiatry#Chuv#Cnp#Lactate#Antioxidant Potential#Brain Stem Cells#Mice#Depressive Patients#Glucose#Physical Activity#Neurons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers synthesize potential drugs with anti-cancer effects

New effective compounds, which can be endogenous donors of a signaling molecule - hydrogen sulfide in the body, were synthesized by SUSU scientists. Due to this property, the obtained compounds are potential drugs with a cancer-preventing effect. The research work was published in the Russian Chemical Bulletin (Q3). Organosulfur compounds...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Novel compound similar to psychedelic drug can reverse effects of stress in mice

A novel compound similar in structure to the psychedelic drug ibogaine, but lacking its toxic and hallucinogenic effects, has been found to rapidly reverse the effects of stress in mice. Researchers found that a single dose of tabernanthalog (TBG) can correct stress-induced behavioral deficits, including anxiety and cognitive inflexibility, and...
Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Consumer health: understanding migraine headaches

June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about migraines. Migraine headaches can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. A migraine usually lasts from four to 72 hours, if untreated. Migraines might occur rarely or strike several times a month, and the pain can be so severe that it interferes with your daily activities.
ScienceNeuroscience News

New Insight Into Protein Production in Brain Could Help Tackle Dementia

Summary: Researchers have identified a layer of genetic material involved in controlling the production of tau in the brain. The material is part of a larger family of non-coding genes that regulate and control other brain proteins associated with neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s, and PSP. The findings could lead to the development of new therapeutics to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Researchers study effectiveness of tau biomarkers in Alzheimer’s blood test among diverse participants

Two key hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease are beta-amyloid protein plaques and tau protein tangles. They can both be seen in the brain postmortem and are also emerging as biomarkers during life. Buildup of these proteins can now be measured using positron emission tomography (PET) images and in cerebrospinal fluid. However, these methods are both invasive and expensive, and many potential research participants are wary of them. Given these significant concerns, researchers have been working to develop simpler and less expensive blood tests that could detect amyloid and tau buildup and allow for a more accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.
Skin CareNews-Medical.net

Researchers uncover differences in itch mechanisms

Chronic skin itching drives more people to the dermatologist than any other condition. In fact, the latest science literature finds that 7% of U.S. adults, and between 10 and 20% of people in developed countries, suffer from dermatitis, a common skin inflammatory condition that causes itching. Itch is a significant...
Sciencedallassun.com

Viruses that damage brain development

Berlin [Germany], May 23 (ANI): As new study has been able to prove for the first time that activation of distinct human endogenous retroviruses, which are part of our genome, impair brain development dramatically. The findings of the study, which is originated from an international collaboration led by researchers at...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Neutrons show a connection between lithium concentration and depression

Depressive disturbances are among the most frequent illnesses worldwide. The causes are complex and to date only partially understood. The trace element lithium appears to play a role. Using neutrons, a Munich based research team has now proved that the distribution of lithium in the brains of depressive people is different from the distribution found in healthy humans.
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

RNA Molecule Appears to Regulate Tau Levels in Brain, Study Says

The production of tau — a protein that forms toxic aggregates in Parkinson’s disease — in the brain is tightly regulated by a small, regulatory RNA molecule called MAPT-AS1, a study reports. Notably, increasing MAPT-AS1 production in the brains of mice significantly reduced tau levels, suggesting that similar approaches might...
ScienceNeuroscience News

New Study Identifies Plasticity Disparities Between Patients With Brain Malformation

Summary: Patients with Corpus Callosum Dysgenesis (CCD), a genetic condition marked by incomplete development of the connecting structures between the brain hemispheres, have distinct reconfiguration of their neural connections, researchers report. Source: D’Or Institute for Research and Education. Recently published in the scientific journal Brain Communications, a new study distinguished...
ScienceEurekAlert

Genetic risk factors revealed by largest genome study of depression to date

In the largest genetic analysis of depression to date, Veterans Affairs researchers identified many new gene variants that increase the risk for depression. The groundbreaking study helps researchers better understand the biological basis of depression and could lead to better drug treatments. The study involved genetic data on more than...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

GWAS and Single-Cell Epigenomics Provide Insights Into Type 1 Diabetes

Researchers have combined two approaches—genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and single-cell epigenomics—to map the genetic underpinnings of type 1 diabetes (T1D), a condition that affects more than 1.6 million Americans. In doing so, they have made two significant contributions: 1) identified a predictive causal role for specific cell types in type 1 diabetes by supporting a role for the exocrine pancreas in the pathogenesis of T1D and 2) highlight the power of large-scale genome-wide association studies and single-cell epigenomics for understanding the cellular origins of complex disease.
Mental HealthScience Now

Unreliable social science research gets more attention than solid studies

In 2011, a striking psychology paper made a splash across social media, news, and academia: People used the internet as a form of “external” memory, the study said, relying on it for information rather than recalling facts themselves. In 2018, a key finding from that paper failed to replicate when a team of psychologists put it and 20 other high-profile social science studies to the test.
Worldretailcrowd.co.uk

Sleep Research: Hungarian researchers go deeper into the brain

Although the role of the REM stage in the development of some psychiatric and neurological diseases has been investigated in many studies, this field still holds many mysteries to scientists. The name itself is not entirely correct, because our eyes do not always move during the REM course, says assistant professor in the School of Education and Psychology at ELTE, who has now studied two different stages of the REM course with two research groups. Peter Seymour and colleagues A. In the Journal of Neuroscience Publish the results of their research.
HealthNewswise

Why is it so hard to withdraw from some antidepressants?

Newswise — Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago are a step closer to discovering why it is so difficult for people to withdraw from some antidepressant medications. The paper “Antidepressants produce persistent Gαs associated signaling changes in lipid rafts following drug withdrawal,” published in the journal Molecular Pharmacology, addresses...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows distinctive mutation in rapidly emerging SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 sublineage

In a new study currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server, US researchers report the detection of a specific sub-lineage of B.1.1.7 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variant harboring a novel S:D178H mutation and elucidate its transmission and evolutionary patterns. The B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerged in the...