Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

The language of the heavens

By Aarthi Muthukumar
Daily Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleनहि सुशिक्षितो ऽपि नटबटुः स्वस्कन्धमारोदुं पटुः. “No matter how well-trained the tumbler’s boy, he will never be able to stand on his own shoulders”. This is the saying my mother used to tell me every time I overstepped my boundaries or disappointed her. Throughout my life, I’ve had a strenuous...

www.dailycal.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Berkeley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Language#Classical Language#Language Learning#Ancient Language#English Language#Books And Literature#Story Time#South Asian#Hindu#Uc Berkeley#Daily Cal#Gods#Classical Sanskrit#Learning Sanskrit#Happiness#Personality#Demons#Resentment#Hopelessness#Teenage Daughters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
MinoritiesNorthern Virginia Daily

Commentary: A shrinking language

Sir Winston Churchill used to say that, having often been forced to eat his own words, he had found them a most wholesome diet. Today, the feel-good food served by politicians of both parties makes up in quantity what it lacks in nutritional value. There is a repetitive party-line staleness about it, a shrunken, standardized vocabulary that people in the public eye must use to avoid becoming an instant casualty of media bombardment.
Books & Literaturelakotatimes.com

LANGUAGE WARRIOR’S MANIFESTO

Hello everyone! We have another book review ready to go. Brittany Davila has the scoop on the book “Language Warrior’s Manifesto: How to Keep Our Languages Alive No Matter the Odds” by Anton Treuer. Enjoy!. Anton Treuer’s book, “Language Warrior’s Manifesto: How to Keep Our Languages Alive No Matter the...
Books & Literaturecapradio.org

A Bullied Kid Finds Unconventional Freedom In 'Heaven'

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I've been suffering from a reading funk. My concentration is bad; my commitment, worse. I blame the world, not the books, but I do feel especially grateful to the writers whose novels broke through my mental clouds. First on that list is the Japanese novelist Mieko Kawakami, whose English-language debut, Breasts and Eggs, was one of my favorite books of 2020. I wasn't alone; Breasts and Eggs, in Sam Bett and David Boyd's seamless rendering, was a breakaway hit. No wonder Kawakami's U.S. publisher, the reliably excellent Europa Editions, chased it so quickly with another Bett-Boyd co-translation, this time of Kawakami's 2016 novel Heaven, which, once again, cut straight through my funk.
TV & Videosseoulbeats.com

Move to Heaven: An Ode to the Overlooked

It’s been said that one’s man trash is another man’s treasure, but for Han Geu-ru (Tang Joon-sang), the lead character of Netflix’s latest original K-drama series Move to Heaven, a variation of the saying is more apt: one man’s trash is also his treasure. This is more or less the...
SocietyCommonweal

Letters | The Language of Ministry

Every once in a while I read an article that not only is theologically astute and very well written, but also is compassionate to us all, both as readers and as the subjects of the discourse. Daniel Walden’s “Gender, Sex, and Other Nonsense” (March) is such an article. It first clarifies the terms in question. Then it situates the subject of gender within the framework of the truth of each of our lives, and the responsibility we have to take charge of our own life story as an integral part of the creative process. This article has opened up a new horizon for me in terms of how I think about sex and gender.
Religionguideposts.org

An Answered Prayer for a Heaven-Sent Child

I looked over my holiday shopping list. Two weeks until Christmas and I had everyone in the family covered—except for my daughter, Christel. I was a little stuck on her present. The one thing she wanted, I had no power to give. Christel and her husband, Mike, had been trying...
Religionyourconroenews.com

Gail Box: The glory of God - continued in heaven and on earth

I thought I could mention enough of God’s glory in one writing. I was very wrong. So here is more for those who hungrily seek after Him. I had to go back to my Noah Webster 1828* Dictionary for a true scriptural explanation of words meaning the “Glory Of God.” And even those fall very short of the actual representation of God’s true gory. Here’s what I found for.
Minoritieswhyevolutionistrue.com

McWhorter on “cultural language appropriation”

John McWhorter has two qualifications that make him able to judge whether it’s okay for white people to use black argot: he’s black and he’s a linguist. In his latest column on his Substack site (click on screenshot), Mcwhorter argues that it’s not only fine, but a form of flattery for members of one race to use the language of another, so long as it’s not used disparagingly. Click on the screenshot to read:
ReligionLewiston Morning Tribune

Good news/bad news of entering the kingdom of heaven

“For I say to you, that unless your righteousness exceeds the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven.” — NKJ Matthew 5:20. “I’ve got good news and bad news. Which one do you want to hear first?” When someone tells me...
Mental HealthSidney Daily News

Cleaning up a language problem

Dear Grandparenting: My grandchildren have a little language problem. My father and his three brothers served in the armed forces during WWII and Korea. They heard it all, but there’s no way they could keep up with those kids in the profanity department. I figured it was a phase but...
FestivalAdirondack Daily Enterprise

‘Tears From Heaven’

Tears from heaven came down. For forgetting why the day was found. Who gave their life so we could be in the land of the free. They looked down from heaven to see a sad, sad sight,. To see their duty to their fellow man,. Meant nothing to many on...
SocietyForest Park Review

Love languages for conservatives and liberals

Last Saturday, Pastor Walter Mitty, Asch and Dominique happened to walk into the Main Café at the same time. It was the first time they had been together in person for the weekly men’s fellowship breakfast in 15 months. Alice, sporting an American flag apron, greeted them with, “Well, if...
Books & LiteratureMarietta Daily Journal

Review: 'Heaven,' by Mieko Kawakami

——— About halfway through Mieko Kawakami's slim new novel, "Heaven," a confounding change occurs. The unnamed narrator, a 14-year-old boy, foreshadows the coming turn at the end of his school break: "I felt something happening in my body. Whatever I saw, whatever I thought about, no longer felt real." He...
Books & Literaturemiddleweb.com

Scaffolding Writing for Language Learners

It’s a human tendency to avoid challenging experiences. Writing instruction was a huge challenge for me, so I avoided it like the plague. I knew it was important and essential for me to teach, but I was overwhelmed by the task. Where does one start? Brainstorming, outlining, grammar, organizing paragraphs? It felt like too much!
High SchoolAntelope Valley Press

Johnson, Heaven

Future plans: Going to an art school and doing abstract painting/ projects. Favorite quote: “ Quiet the mind and the soul will speak . “. Favorite memory: I have no specific favorite memory but everything with my mama. Advice to future generations: Everything is temporary so live your life how...
Entertainmentculturemap.com

Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The VORTEX presents the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven. Annie Jump is...
Victorville, CAVictorville Daily Press

On Religion: Treasures in heaven

“For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”—Matthew 6:21. In India, monkeys are considered sacred. Most people refuse to kill them, so as you might guess, in certain parts of India monkeys are running loose all over the place. That presents a problem for the farmers who grow crops that monkeys happen to like.
realclearscience.com

What Is the Hardest Language to Learn?

Mastering any new language is a challenge, but some take much more time and effort to reach proficiency. The ability to learn a certain foreign language depends on a number of factors. These include how similar the foreign language is to an individual’s native language (or any other foreign language they might speak), how immersed a person is into the language (studying from books at home versus conversing with the locals), and cultural differences, as well as the complexity of the language itself, in terms of grammar, writing system, and linguistic concepts.
San Bernardino, CAiecn.com

Happy in Heaven: A grandson’s tribute

I write this dedication in memory of my Grandpa, Gilbert “PeeWee” Lopez, 86, a native of San Bernardino (September 17, 1934 – March 23, 2021). Although family and friends are the heart of you, I know you’re happy in heaven. You put so much in my heart, from childhood to...
ReligionLiterary Hub

Imagining Heaven: On the Idea of Religious Quest and Prayer

I was on a trek across the Sierras one summer with a group of friends, including a number of soulful burros who carried our equipment and provisions. When night fell we’d face the dilemma of whether to leave them tied up. If we did, they’d be ready to go the next day, but they’d have methodically eaten everything in reach. If we left them free, we’d hear a rustling around four am: they’d be drifting off, uphill or down, through trees or open space, always east, sometimes for a mile or two, following some deep calling. They were seeking the light slowly dawning on the world.