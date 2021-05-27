The language of the heavens

Every once in a while I read an article that not only is theologically astute and very well written, but also is compassionate to us all, both as readers and as the subjects of the discourse. Daniel Walden’s “Gender, Sex, and Other Nonsense” (March) is such an article. It first clarifies the terms in question. Then it situates the subject of gender within the framework of the truth of each of our lives, and the responsibility we have to take charge of our own life story as an integral part of the creative process. This article has opened up a new horizon for me in terms of how I think about sex and gender.