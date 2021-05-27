Cancel
New study confirms noble false widow spiders bites can result in hospitalization

Science Daily
 14 days ago

NUI Galway study confirms that the Noble False Widow spider does have public health implications. Research team have established a DNA database to allow clinicians dealing with cases to confirm the species identity using genetic analysis. Epidemiology of bites reveals that almost all bites occurred in and around the home, and 88% of bites occurred when the victim was either asleep in bed or when the spider was trapped in clothing. In parts of Ireland and Britain, the False Widow spider has become one of the most common species of spiders found in and around urban habitats. A team of scientists from NUI Galway have published a new study showing that Noble False Widow spiders can deliver a bite that requires hospitalisation.

