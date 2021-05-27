GTA Online Update Adds More Races and a GTA$100K Bonus

One incredibly determined GTA 5 player has become the first to beat the game without taking any damage, and they managed the feat in just nine hours. Granted, that's nine hours for the successful run, which Speedrunner UnNameD says was preceded by 47 unsuccessful attempts. Still, it's an incredible accomplishment that's hard to fathom if you've ever played the game (there's a lot of bullets). You can watch the prologue and first part of the no-hit run up top, and then follow with part 2 and then the pulse-pounding conclusion here. I only wish we could've seen/heard the speedrunner's reaction when that final cutscene kicks in and they realize they just made GTA 5 history.