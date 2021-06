If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. A high-quality electric standing desk is probably the one thing that’s worth the associated expense for pretty much anyone with a desk job. These brilliant gadgets typically cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, but the undeniable health benefits definitely make them worthwhile. The results from study after study indicate that sitting all day long each day has terrible repercussions as far as health is concerned. That’s why it’s so important for people who sit at a desk to break up their days by spending some time on their feet — even if that means spending a good chunk of cash on a standing desk.