Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Oscars delayed by a month as pandemic rules extended

By POOL
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoW4i_0aDXBxo300
The 94th Academy Awards will return to their traditional venue at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

The Oscars have been postponed for a second consecutive year, and relaxed eligibility rules allowing films to skip movie theaters will be kept in place due to the pandemic, the Academy said Thursday.

The 94th Academy Awards will now take place on March 27, 2022, exactly a month later than originally planned, and are set to return to their traditional venue at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

After ratings nosedived for this year's unusual, pandemic-affected Oscars -- which were held at a Los Angeles train station -- the postponement avoids potentially costly clashes with the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics.

American football's biggest event takes place in Los Angeles next year on February 13, while the global winter sports extravaganza is due to be held in Beijing from February 4-20.

But the impact of Covid-19 -- which transformed Hollywood's award season last year, shuttering movie theaters, delaying dozens of major films and forcing many ceremonies to go online -- also continues to be felt.

Traditionally the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences requires at least a seven-day run in Los Angeles theaters for movies to be eligible for Hollywood's biggest prize.

With big screens closed, those rules were relaxed last year, in what was widely seen as a boost for movies on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video.

"This year, which is still impacted by the pandemic, eligibility requirements for the 94th Academy Awards will be consistent with the addendums made for the 93rd Awards season," said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a statement.

Films released at theaters in five major cities outside Los Angeles will remain eligible, and the changes are set to be extended into the following year's Oscars, and potentially beyond.

However, with US movie theaters now largely reopened and film production accelerating again, last year's decision to extend the calendar window in which films can be released and still qualify for Oscars will not be repeated.

Films wishing to contend for next year's Oscars must be released by December 31.

The Academy's decision to delay could cause other major Hollywood award ceremonies to follow suit in a domino effect.

But NBC has already announced that next year's traditional season-opening Golden Globes will not be broadcast due to an ongoing row over the organizers' record on diversity and transparency.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Movie Theaters#Movies In Theaters#Film Production#The 94th Academy Awards#American#Nbc#Major Films#Los Angeles Theaters#Winter Olympics#Eligibility Rules#Beijing#Costly Clashes#Theatre#Streaming#Motion Picture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Winter Sports
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentJanesville Gazette

2022 Oscars pushed back a month, will return to usual venue

The 94th Academy Awards have a new date, moving to March 27, 2022, a month later than originally planned, the motion picture academy announced Thursday. The shift would appear to signal that the academy feels the need to put a bit more space between the Oscars and the live sporting events competing for a dwindling number of viewers. The 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to take place from Feb. 4-20, while the 2022 Super Bowl is set for Feb. 13.
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

Oscars 2022 Ceremony Moves to Late March, Keeping Pandemic Qualifying Rules and Standard Calendar Year

Giving needed breathing room between the Olympics and the Super Bowl, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has opted for a spring ceremony. The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022, exiting its originally scheduled airdate of Feb. 27. With the Cannes Film Festival lineup announcement looming, the sure-to-be densely packed film year has also been given its eligibility and qualifying requirements, which mirror this past year’s addendums.
Movieslaconfidentialmag.com

The Academy Delays 2022 Oscars, Announces Shortened Eligibility Period

As the United States begins to emerge from the COVID-19 era, some things may return to normal, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is still feeling the catch up. It was announced today that the 94th-annual Oscars ceremony will be delayed about a month to Sunday, March...
Public HealthPosted by
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: The Academy Lines Up Dates, Keeps 2021 Pandemic Eligibility Rules

The Wednesday meeting of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors approved the rules for the 94th Academy Awards to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and broadcast live on ABC and around the world on March 27, 2022, moved back from February 27. That’s one month earlier than this year’s delayed Oscars (April 25, 2021) and six weeks later than last year’s (February 9, 2020). The Academy is staying away from both Super Bowl LVI on February 13 as well as the Winter Olympics in Beijing (February 4 through February 20), while leaving plenty of time for Oscar-show planning after the nominations announcement on February 8.
Los Angeles, CARedlands Daily Facts

2022 Oscars will be a month later, won’t be held in train station

LOS ANGELES — Next year’s Oscar ceremony will be held later than planned, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announcing Thursday the show will be held March 27, 2022. That’s one month later than the originally announced Feb. 27 date. The Oscars are traditionally held in late...
Moviesdigboston.com

NOTES ON: “THE 8TH ANNUAL ON CINEMA OSCAR SPECIAL”

Like most businesses, Hollywood movie studios are forever on the lookout for ways to profit off things that aren’t really their business. For example right when the US government forced the major studios to sell their ownership shares of movie theaters in 1948, those same major studios were simultaneously looking for ways to break into the television market too—with Columbia Pictures succeeding first by establishing subsidiary company Screen Gems and licensing shows like the Dupont-sponsored Cavalcade of America (1952-57) directly to broadcast networks like NBC. That wasn’t too groundbreaking back then, but from the contemporary perspective it’s probably one of the most decisive moments in the history of movies… the choice to see television not as a pesky competitor but instead as just another profit stream in a potentially endless line of them.
MoviesPosted by
97 Rock

Flea Cast in Brad Pitt-Starring 1920s Hollywood-Set Film ‘Babylon’

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is adding to his acting resume, snagging a role alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in director Damien Chazelle's 1920s Hollywood-set film Babylon. Flea's casting was among several announced for the high-profile film that's set to arrive in theaters on Christmas Day 2022, right...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 2 Great Tom Hanks Movies Today

It’s the first day of the month, so Netflix has delivered its usual ton of freshly licensed content to kick off June in style. There’s much to enjoy whatever your tastes, but Tom Hanks fans will be particularly interested to know that two great but somewhat underrated movies starring the legendary actor debuted on the streaming platform today, both from acclaimed directors. The films in question? 2002’s Road to Perdition and 2004’s The Terminal.
Los Angeles, CAJanesville Gazette

Los Angeles Filmmaker Creates New Movie Genre: A Martial Arts Musical Comedy

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To his knowledge, it hasn’t been done before, but that doesn’t scare Zak Lee Guarnaccia, actor/stuntman, and executive producer at LightRow Pictures, a subsidiary of Light Row Ranch, LLC ( https://www.lightrowranch.com/ ). In fact, it excites him. Audiences are hungry for something new and he’s ready to deliver with “The Next Big Hit,” a martial arts musical comedy, set to come out fighting in 2022.
Travelabccolumbia.com

Avengers exhibits to open at Disneyland after pandemic delay

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Now that it’s getting at least somewhat safer for people to gather in groups, Disneyland is coming back, with Avengers. It will finally break the seal on its Avengers Campus at its California Adventure Park. The park was to open last year, but was put on...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fatherly

Kevin Hart Teaches Kids How to Write Movies In Hilarious New Chapter Book

Kids love movies. But how many kids want to grow up and learn how to write movies? In comedian Kevin Hart’s new kids’ book — Marcus Makes a Movie — the rules and difficulties of writing scripts are fully explained to any kind who wants to learn how this complicated process happens. And, because this is Kevin Hart, the results are freaking hilarious.