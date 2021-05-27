Cancel
Review: 2021 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE AWD

By Grace Houghton
hagerty.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an open secret that Jaguar, the brand built on coupes and sedans, owes its present survival to SUVs. Despite axing its flagship four-door (the XJ) for 2020 and the 3 Series-fighting XE for 2021, Coventry hasn’t yet completely abandoned the sedan. For the 2021 model year, Jag’s sole surviving example of the body style, the midsize XF, receives a thoughtful and extensive mid-cycle refresh. Tweaks include an all-new interior and infotainment system (much like Jaguar did for the F-Pace), a dramatic price drop, and a powertrain lineup consisting exclusively of four-cylinder engines. After a brief hour behind the wheel, we can vouch for the fact that the 2021 XF gains more than it loses.

