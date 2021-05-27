Review: 2021 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE AWD

Despite the current trajectory of the car industry, it's been pleasing to see a glut of fantastic V8 four-doors hit the market recently. The Trofeo version of the Maserati Quattroporte is the best one yet; ditto the CS derivative of the BMW M5. In both saloon and estate guise the Mercedes-AMG E63 S is spellbindingly good, and the latest Porsche Panamera Turbo S is a record breaker that can be optioned with Michelin Cup 2 tyres. Of course, that's a bit silly and largely pointless, but aren't those very traits what makes a supersaloon so endearing? The diesel will do big miles in relative comfort - the absurdity of the performance on top is why we love them.