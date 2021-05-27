Review: 2021 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE AWD
It’s an open secret that Jaguar, the brand built on coupes and sedans, owes its present survival to SUVs. Despite axing its flagship four-door (the XJ) for 2020 and the 3 Series-fighting XE for 2021, Coventry hasn’t yet completely abandoned the sedan. For the 2021 model year, Jag’s sole surviving example of the body style, the midsize XF, receives a thoughtful and extensive mid-cycle refresh. Tweaks include an all-new interior and infotainment system (much like Jaguar did for the F-Pace), a dramatic price drop, and a powertrain lineup consisting exclusively of four-cylinder engines. After a brief hour behind the wheel, we can vouch for the fact that the 2021 XF gains more than it loses.www.hagerty.com