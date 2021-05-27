Cancel
Adams County, WA

Wind Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Spokane, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cheney, Wilbur, Othello, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Davenport, Ritzville, and Odessa. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low visibility from blowing dust expected. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects

alerts.weather.gov
