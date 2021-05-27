newsbreak-logo
Hood College names vice president for community, inclusivity

By Julie Gallagher
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHood College in Frederick, Maryland, has named the school’s first vice president for community and inclusivity. Tammi Simpson has been tapped to lead the liberal arts college’s efforts to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive campus community, the school announced Thursday. Simpson will begin this new role in August. In...

