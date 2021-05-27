International Admissions Counselor
John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, is looking for a candidate to fill the position of International Admissions Counselor (remote). The International Admissions Counselor will be responsible for advising prospective students and their families while guiding them through the admissions cycle; starting from the inquiry stage, to enrollment and arrival to campus. In addition, the International Admissions Counselor will recruit new students using both digital and physical recruitment methods and building relationships with high school counselors.www.wantedinrome.com