Colleges

International Admissions Counselor

 5 days ago

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, is looking for a candidate to fill the position of International Admissions Counselor (remote). The International Admissions Counselor will be responsible for advising prospective students and their families while guiding them through the admissions cycle; starting from the inquiry stage, to enrollment and arrival to campus. In addition, the International Admissions Counselor will recruit new students using both digital and physical recruitment methods and building relationships with high school counselors.

New Orleans, LAtulane.edu

Admissions Webinar - General Legal Studies

Join us on June 16, 2021 to learn more about Tulane's School of Professional Advancement General Legal Studies undergraduate degree and certificate programs. SoPA faculty and admissions staff will review our General Legal Studies program, as well as topics including SoPA's close connections with industry, career opportunities for graduates, and the admissions process.
Educationilovetheupperwestside.com

Yaldaynu Preschool Open For Admissions!

Located at 251 West 100th Street between West End and Broadway, Yaldaynu Preschool is a warm and nurturing learning environment where teachers value each individual student for his or her strengths and interests. Yaldaynu is currently open for September enrollment – and for its six week summer camp. This is...
Miami, FLmiami.edu

University continues test-optional admissions for a second year

For the second year in a row, the University of Miami is giving high school seniors the choice of whether to include standardized test scores with their applications. While University officials say the move to “test optional” applications is not permanent, it is meant to alleviate the stress of finding a place to take the SAT or ACT and instead, allow more Hurricane hopefuls to easily apply. The decision was based on recommendations from the Office of Enrollment Management and was supported by the Faculty Senate, University administration, and its Board of Trustees.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Not enough AODA counselors? College creates solution to the problem

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we move forward with life that more closely resembles pre-pandemic times, there’s growing expectation many communities will need even more providers to offer mental health treatment, specifically to help people overcome addictions to drugs and alcohol. It’s a problem magnified in the last year,...
Rancho Palos Verdes, CAmarymountcalifornia.edu

New Student Orientation

New Student Orientation (NSO) is a mandatory, one-day virtual program that will introduce you to policies, programs, technologies, and student services that will help in your transition to the campus and university life. By exposing students to the opportunities and services available to them, we hope to empower students to...
CollegesSanta Barbara Edhat

Tips for College Admissions: Class of 2022

As the class of 2021 gets ready to embark on their college adventure, the class of 2022 begins to prepare for their college admissions journey. Based on this year’s college acceptance trends, what factors will be important for the next cohort of graduates? How can you increase your chances of being accepted to the college of your dreams? I have been reading many articles and books on college admissions with the advent of COVID, which changed how admissions folks evaluate a student’s college admissions application. As a result, college admissions staff have a new process of evaluating applications with a revised rubric. The New York Times bestselling author Jeffrey Selingo summarizes many important tips to success in the revamped college admissions process in his book “Who Gets In And Why” detailed below.
King County, WAPosted by
B-Town (Burien) Blog

Emergency funds earmarked for Highline Schools Counselors

School counselor William Freeman supports students at Mount Rainier High School. Here’s one way that Highline Public Schools plans to use its one-time emergency relief funds: investing in school counselors:. Recognizing that Highline Public Schools students will need extra social-emotional support due to the impacts of the pandemic, Superintendent Susan...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Making Graduate Admissions Inclusive

Graduate admissions across the country are on the precipice of a potential transformation due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s exposure of social inequality coupled with the social response to racial injustice in the U.S. This unprecedented year has laid bare the need for equitable access to higher education such that all Americans have equal opportunity of success for themselves and their families. Inequality in graduate education is starkly evident in the National Science Foundation’s 2019 Annual Survey of Earned Doctorates. According to the report, people of color who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents earned only 16 percent of doctorates that year, even though the Census Bureau reports that they were 39 percent of Americans in 2020. We can and should do better.
Collegestheedadvocate.org

How to Write an Award Winning College Admissions Essay

Almost every college considers application essays to be important or extremely important to their admission process. A poorly written essay can make a college reject an exceptional student . On the other hand, remarkably written essays can help average students gain admission into their choice schools. Below are a few tips that can help you write a winning essay.
New Haven, CTalbertus.edu

Albertus Magnus College Admissions Director Named Admission Professional of the Year

Ben Amarone Recognized by New England Association for College Admission Counseling. – Albertus Magnus College is pleased to announce that Director of Admissions Ben Amarone recently received the Admission Professional of the Year Award from the New England Association for College Admission Counseling (NEACAC). The mission of this 3800 member organization is to develop and provide services, programs, and opportunities to members so that they can serve and assist students in their transition from secondary to post-secondary education.
Educationpwcs.edu

Bristow Run Counselor Elected to Serve on Board

The Virginia School Counselor Association (VSCA) has elected Melissa Leischner, school counselor at Bristow Elementary School, to serve on its board of directors. Leischner is one of nine members on the board and will serve a three-year term. As a member of the board, Leischner hopes to serve as an...
Oregon, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Counselors adapt to meet social-emotional needs

For educators in the Oregon School District, teaching students virtually during a pandemic was never part of the playbook. So when classrooms closed in March 2020 – slowly reopening over the past three months – keeping an eye on students’ mental and emotional development was a challenge, with county-imposed social distancing protocols. But school counselors found they were able to adapt to work together with families to navigate the many unknowns – with the help of new technology – to maintain communication with students.
Collegesmelodyinter.com

MoHE: International exams, on-campus research may continue with strict SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Higher Education Ministry has decided to conditionally allow research-related activities to continue in higher education institution (HEI) campuses during the “total lockdown” period. The Star reported that such activities will only be allowed under standard operating procedures (SOP) along with special permission issued by...
CollegesTribTown.com

Summer program to help students prep for college

Hoosier high school graduates who may not be ready for college now have a new option to help them prepare over the summer through Indiana’s Bridging the Gap initiative. The Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Commission for Higher Education and Ivy Tech Community College announced the initiative to help prepare 2021 high school graduates for success in college.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Reimagining Higher Education for the Age of Flexible Work

From classroom debates and lectures to student clubs and organizations to sports and other social gatherings, shared on-campus experiences form lasting memories, enrich lives and establish bonds between students and university staff that can last a lifetime. So it’s understandable that as the vaccine rollout reaches critical mass and a broad reopening comes into view, many college and university leaders are eager to turn the page on the past year, to see it as a temporary disruption and to view the virtual college experience as little more than an aberration that was forced upon them.
Lincoln, NENebraskaTV

Ricketts approves priority college admission for service members

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts approved a bill that allows certain military members to get priority college admission. LB669, by Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, requires Nebraska's public colleges and universities to accept military and veteran students who apply to enroll as undergraduates if they otherwise meet admission requirements. A...
Collegesnewsofmillcreek.com

Cascadia College Admissions Pop-Up

Planning on starting at Cascadia College in summer or fall quarter of 2021? Now is the perfect time to get help with the admissions application, financial aid, running start, and more. Stop by our Admissions Pop-Up event to get some face-to-face interaction per COVID-19 guidelines and check out our campus!
New Paltz, NYnewpaltz.edu

Graduate programs in Counselor Education earn CACREP accreditation

CACREP accreditation is widely recognized as the premier indicator of quality in counselor education programs nationwide. Students who earn degrees from CACREP-accredited programs gain access to job opportunities that are not available to other counselors. The United States Department of Veterans Affairs is an example of a major employer that only hires Licensed Mental Health Counselors (LMHCs) who have graduated from CACREP-accredited programs.