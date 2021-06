In 2021, PewDiePie no longer edits his own YouTube videos, like every YouTuber of his size. However, this wasn't always the case. A few years ago, PewDiePie was still editing his videos while everyone else wasn't. At the time, PewDiePie explained why he hadn't hired an editor, noting that he would feel like he was cheating his fans and that his videos would lose a huge part of his personality. Adding to this, he noted that he enjoyed the hard work and wanted to prove that he could make a huge YouTube channel with no help or material assistance.