Public media attention is not an easy place to be. This is even more so for someone like Emma Watson. She has known fame and popularity right from her formative years. As such, most of her childhood was spent in the spotlight keenly followed by the public. Thus, it makes sense that it becomes easy for someone of her stature to get frustrated and caught up with false accusations and rumors of which she is the subject. As such, she has come back to social media after being away for 9 months.