Just when it was starting to feel like there was some life in the program and the fans had reason to be optimistic again, the rug was pulled out from under everybody’s feet as the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) got the summer off to an inauspicious beginning. Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Switzerland snapped a long unbeaten stretch for the US and underscored the fact that Gregg Berhalter can bully the CONCACAF minnows but when it comes to playing something resembling a quality opponent, he’s pretty much toothless as a coach.