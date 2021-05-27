Cancel
Community saddened at passing of former Ulster Unionist councillor Olive Whitten

By Micheal McKenna
armaghi.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe funeral will take place on Friday of former Ulster Unionist councillor Olive Whitten. Mrs Whitten passed away yesterday (Wednesday) at Mahon Hall Care Home in Portadown. She was highly respected within her local community and her passing has caused great sadness. She had lived most of her life at Loughgall where, during her time in politics, she had served the people of the Orchard Ward with dedication and distinction.

The MLA and former Army captain was the only candidate for the Ulster Unionist Party leadership.