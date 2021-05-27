'Kingdom' reveals ATEEZ, SF9, The Boyz & BTOB feat. (G)I-DLE Miyeon's performances & round 3 preliminary ranking
Mnet's 'Kingdom' revealed the latest performances by ATEEZ, SF9, The Boyz, and BTOB featuring (G)I-DLE's Miyeon. On the May 27th episode of 'Kingdom', the performers continued with round 3 and the theme "No Limit" from the last 2 weeks. BTOB brought a different rendition of their B-side track "Blue Moon" with Miyeon, ATEEZ did a remix of their popular track "Answer", SF9 covered Taemin's "Move", and The Boyz covered EXO's "Monster".www.allkpop.com