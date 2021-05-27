'Kingdom' reveals ATEEZ, SF9, The Boyz & BTOB feat. (G)I-DLE Miyeon's performances & round 3 preliminary ranking

The members of THE BOYZ expressed their gratitude to fans after their new song for “Kingdom: Legendary War” hit No. 1 on Genie!. On May 28 at 12 p.m. KST, “Kingdom” kicked off its final round of competition, in which the six groups will go head-to-head with brand-new songs. All six groups’ new songs were released online simultaneously, and over the course of four days, the number of streams and downloads achieved by each track will count towards the artist’s digital score.