'Kingdom' reveals ATEEZ, SF9, The Boyz & BTOB feat. (G)I-DLE Miyeon's performances & round 3 preliminary ranking

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMnet's 'Kingdom' revealed the latest performances by ATEEZ, SF9, The Boyz, and BTOB featuring (G)I-DLE's Miyeon. On the May 27th episode of 'Kingdom', the performers continued with round 3 and the theme "No Limit" from the last 2 weeks. BTOB brought a different rendition of their B-side track "Blue Moon" with Miyeon, ATEEZ did a remix of their popular track "Answer", SF9 covered Taemin's "Move", and The Boyz covered EXO's "Monster".

www.allkpop.com
#Dle#Sf9#Ikon#Exo#Dle Miyeon#I Dle Miyeon#Sf9#Preliminary Ranking#Kingdom#Blue Moon
