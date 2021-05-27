Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BTS teases a "Hotter" remix version of "Butter"

By Min-Ah-Jang
allkpop.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guys from BTS won't stop surprising fans, this time, the surprise is a remix of "Butter"!. The song was released just 6 days ago, but "Butter" now has a whole new remix! A "Hotter" version with all-new teaser photos that you can view below. Looking fresh and good, right?...

www.allkpop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Little Rock#Eastern Standard Time#Butter#All New Teaser Photos#Song#Disco Vibes#Rock Style#Surprising Fans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Remix
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & DanceBillboard

BTS Nails 'Butter' Choreography in Dance Practice Video

Talk about smooth like "Butter"! BTS shared a dance practice video for their latest hit, "Butter," on Tuesday (May 25), and not surprisingly, the global superstars are practically perfect when it comes to their dancing. In the video, which features the guys showing off their moves in a big studio...
Musicimdb.com

BTS Debuts 'Butter' at 2021 Billboard Music Awards — Watch and Grade It

As far as this year’s BBMAs are concerned, the two Bs stand for BTS and “Butter.” Don’t ask questions, just accept it. All seven members of the world’s hottest K-pop group — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rm, Jimin, V and Jungkook — took to the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday for the television debut of their second English-language single.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

BTS’ ‘Butter’ Breaks Spotify First Day Streaming Record

BTS’ new single “Butter” was released on Friday 21 May and wasted little time in becoming the biggest song debut in Spotify history. The hugely anticipated disco-pop track notched up 11.042 million global Spotify streams on its first day, breaking the platform’s opening day record, which was previously held by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” (10.977 million on 10 May 2019).
Musicheymix.com

BTS music video for “Butter” sets new YouTube record

South Korean band BTS dropped their latest track, ‘Butter’ and the new music video for the track set a YouTube record within 24 hours of debuting, earning 113 million views. You can check out the music video – here. ‘Butter’ is the second BTS song after their track, ‘Dynamite’ to...
CelebritiesUPI

BTS breaks records with new single 'Butter'

SEOUL, May 25 (UPI) -- K-pop supergroup BTS continues to smash records with its latest release, "Butter," which topped Spotify's single-day streams list and on Tuesday became the fastest music video to reach 200 million views on YouTube. The English-language summer dance-pop track, released on Friday, crossed 200 million views...
Music101 WIXX

BTS announces two-day livestream event; “Butter” breaks YouTube records

After delivering their debut performance of their new song, “Butter,” at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, BTS has announced a brand-new two-day livestream event. The event, called BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, will be held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and their fans, known as ARMY. The first show will take place Sunday, June 13, and the second show — dubbed the WORLD TOUR VERSION — will take place Monday, June 14 and feature some of the K-pop group’s foreign language songs.
MusicMiddletown Press

BTS Drop Sizzling 'Butter (Hotter Remix)' Video

BTS sizzle while cutting loose in their new video for “Butter (Hotter Remix).” The first remix of their latest single is a house-flavored take on the smooth dance-pop original. Like with their official “Butter” video, they appear in suits, but the new visual finds the guys at their cheeky best....
WorldHollywood Life

BTS Lights Up The BBMAs With Their Debut Performance Of ‘Butter’ – See Pics & Video

The members of BTS brought their signature sense of style and energy to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards! Check out photos from their performance at the awards show. BTS did not disappoint their legions of fans across the globe when they performed during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards! The beloved South Korean pop group, consisting of members V, Jimin, j-hope, Jungkook, SUGA, RM, and Jin, were ready to dazzle for the May 23 telecast.
Musicthebrag.com

BTS broke five Guinness World Records with ‘Butter’

We saw this coming, but it still is an astounding feat. BTS have broken five Guinness World Records with their latest release ‘Butter.’. Breaking records is now easy as pie, smooth as butter for BTS, but we’re still going to celebrate when it happens! It’s official: ‘Butter’ has become another historical release for BTS. Guinness World Records confirmed earlier today that BTS have established not one, but five new milestones with their second English-language single ‘Butter.’
Celebritiesgmanetwork.com

BTS releases fun and goofy MV for 'Butter (Hotter Remix)'

We saw the smooth side of BTS in the music video of their new single "Butter," but this time, we're getting the goofy side of the boys. Hype Labels just released the music video for the "Butter (Hotter Remix)" and it's both funny and adorable. RM, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jin,...
Theater & Dancewfav951.com

BTS Share ‘Butter’ Practice Video

BTS shared a behind the scenes video of their dance practice prior to the Billboard Music Awards. The YouTube clip shared on Tuesday (May 25th), showed the K-Pop stars nailing all of the steps to their “Butter” choreography. The septet performed “Butter” for the first time, remotely from South Korea,...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

BTS perform 'Butter,' invent new hand gestures on 'Late Show'

May 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS performed their new English-language single "Butter" and invented new hand gestures while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. BTS presented a virtual performance of "Butter" on Tuesday, which featured members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

BTS Deliver an Impeccably Smooth Performance of ‘Butter’ on ‘Colbert’

BTS performed their new single “Butter” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday, May 25th. Set in what looked to be a glamorous, although otherwise empty hotel room, BTS moved with characteristic percussion through the slick summer hit, accompanying the earworm chorus with expert choreography. Eventually, the band was joined by a large troupe of back-up dancers, who skipped out of nowhere to help bring the song to its grand conclusion.
Musicallkpop.com

BTS achieves a 'Perfect All Kill' with 'Butter'!

BTS has achieved a "Perfect All Kill" on Instiz's iChart with "Butter". On May 24 KST, iChart announced that BTS set a perfect all-kill with their latest English track "Butter". To achieve a perfect all-kill, a song must be #1 on the daily and real-time charts of MelOn, Genie, FLO, VIBE, and Bugs simultaneously and #1 on both the iChart Weekly and Realtime charts.
MusicVulture

BTS Turn Up the Heat and Make Us Melt With ‘Butter (Hotter Remix)’

Now that the BTS boys have buttered us up, they’re back to make us melt. The K-pop superstar group released the “hotter remix” of current single “Butter,” their second all-English song after “Dynamite,” on May 28. The remix adds a bouncing synth-line to the already groovy song, and comes with a new, low-key music video, featuring each immaculately dressed member of the group taking turns in front of the camera. And if the smiles and winks weren’t enough to melt you, BTS also performed “Butter” on May 28’s Good Morning America, kicking off the show’s summer concert series by performing their smooth choreography in white matching suits. It caps off a busy week that also saw BTS debuting the single at May 23’s Billboard Music Awards and introducing their BTS Meal collaboration with McDonald’s. During that time, “Butter” has also broken global streaming records on a smooth ride to a likely No. 1 debut — set to be the boys’ third, following “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” Talk about a hot streak.
Musicglittermagrocks.com

BTS Drops Fun New ‘Butter’ Remix Music Video

BTS is at it again with a sizzling remix music video for “Butter.” After multiple hit remixes from the group’s first all-English single, “Dynamite,” we can only assume this is the first “Butter” remix of many. On May 27 (ET), K-Pop superstars BTS shared a “Butter” remix through a music...
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

New Video: BTS – ‘Butter (Hotter Remix)’

The boys of BTS are turning up the heat in the visuals for their latest version of ‘Butter.’. Aptly titled the ‘Butter (Hotter Remix),’ the track follows the release of the original, which arrived last week. The visuals see the boys of BTS dance against a multi-colored background, showing off...
Musicseoulbeats.com

BTS's "Butter" is Pure Infectious Retro Aesthetic

BTS have returned with their second full English-language single “Butter”. After 2020 marked another record-filled year for the group — they released two incredibly successful albums and topped charts around the globe, including the coveted Billboard Hot 100 with “Dynamite” — fans were greatly anticipating what the group has next in store. In addition to their huge international following, all-kills and Daesang sweep solidified the popularity and support that the group enjoys in their home country as well. For a group that has already accomplished so much, it seems there is no going higher. BTS, however, always manage to surpass themselves and their previous success.