BTS teases a "Hotter" remix version of "Butter"

Now that the BTS boys have buttered us up, they’re back to make us melt. The K-pop superstar group released the “hotter remix” of current single “Butter,” their second all-English song after “Dynamite,” on May 28. The remix adds a bouncing synth-line to the already groovy song, and comes with a new, low-key music video, featuring each immaculately dressed member of the group taking turns in front of the camera. And if the smiles and winks weren’t enough to melt you, BTS also performed “Butter” on May 28’s Good Morning America, kicking off the show’s summer concert series by performing their smooth choreography in white matching suits. It caps off a busy week that also saw BTS debuting the single at May 23’s Billboard Music Awards and introducing their BTS Meal collaboration with McDonald’s. During that time, “Butter” has also broken global streaming records on a smooth ride to a likely No. 1 debut — set to be the boys’ third, following “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” Talk about a hot streak.