B.I unveils a calming yet sad lyric mood film for his upcoming album 'WATERFALL'
B.I continues to drop more teaser content ahead of the release of his first full album, 'WATERFALL.'. On May 28 at midnight KST, the soloist revealed the lyric mood film. with a calming yet sad overall vibe, the clip shows the lyrics, "Cause i wiped out the water flowing on both cheeks. Oh, at the end of my eyes is a beach. 'Cause of the warm bubbles that pervade" while B.I stand at the shore of the sea.www.allkpop.com