B.I unveils a calming yet sad lyric mood film for his upcoming album 'WATERFALL'

In just a few more days, TXT will fully unveil their second full-length album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.'. Since the announcement of their comeback, the boys have been releasing various concept photos with various themes. Previously, the boy group released the tracklist to their album, which will have 8 tracks, including their title track, "0X1 = LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) Feat. Seori." After the release of the tracklist, fans were pleasantly surprised to see RM's name credited as a lyricist for TXT's upcoming 2nd full album.