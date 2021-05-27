Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHERN GREENE...JERSEY...NORTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...EASTERN LINCOLN AND EAST CENTRAL WARREN COUNTIES At 1138 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Carrollton to 8 miles northwest of Grafton to Wentzville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Carrollton, Grafton, St. Peters, Jerseyville, Greenfield, Kemper, Old Kane, Harvester, St. Charles, Orchard Farms and Elsah. This also includes Pere Marquette State Park. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 200 and 227. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH