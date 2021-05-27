The first Oldsmobile Toronado, full of front-drive muscle, was never chained to convention

The Chevrolet Corvette has always been the car to measure against on American roads, and is still considered to be the king of American sports cars. Ever since the mid-engined C8 Corvette was launched, people have been blown away by how quick these cars are, but as we all know, most Corvette owners can't leave their cars alone and will start to tinker with the engine as soon as that new car smell shows the slightest hint of fading. In this video posted to YouTube by FuelTech USA, we get to see one serious twin-turbocharged C8 running insane quarter-mile times, and even popping wheelies. This is what America's all about baby.