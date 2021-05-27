Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The first Oldsmobile Toronado, full of front-drive muscle, was never chained to convention

By Scott Oldham
hagerty.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a chain that makes the Oldsmobile Toronado go. Two inches thick with multiple links, it rides on sprockets inside a carrier bolted to its three-speed Turbo-Hydramatic transmission, which is turned 180 degrees. Splash-lubricated, this mother of all chains transfers the drive from the torque converter to the transmission’s planetary gear sets, getting the power of the Toronado’s 425-cubic-inch V-8 to its front wheels through an offset differential and equal-length driveshafts. Long, smoky front-wheel burnouts follow.

www.hagerty.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chained#Car And Driver#V 8 Transmission#Automobile#Power Transmission#Gm#Motor Trend#American#Oldsmobile Toronado#Drive#Wheels#Torque#Integrated Bumpers#Chunky Bumpers#Single Leaf Springs#Muscle#Front Discs#Hideaway Headlights#Torsion Bars#Rocker Switches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Incredible RC Chevrolet Drag Truck Can Pop Wheelies

The Texas-based company Traxxas builds some of the fastest, most detailed, and downright coolest RC cars on the market. A few weeks ago, the company unveiled an incredible RC version of the new Ford Bronco, complete with portal axles, shocks, and remote locking differentials so you can go on miniature off-road adventures.
CarsAutomobile

Driven! The Front-Drive 2021 Buick Encore GX 1.3T

If Jay-Z was seeking a Buick when he asked for an "encore" in his 2003 song of the same name, then the legendary Brooklyn-born rapper is in luck, because the American brand now sells two Encores: the subcompact Encore and the larger, but not quite compact, Encore GX. Yet despite the SUVs' shared monikers, the Encore GX is neither a trim nor a mechanical relative of the Encore.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Blazer Gets Increased Towing Capacity With 2.0L Turbo Engine

The 2022 Chevy Blazer will introduce the fourth model year for the current-generation crossover, with a few notable changes and updates over the 2021 model year. Among these is increased towing capacity for Blazer models equipped with the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LSY gasoline engine. The 2022 Chevy Blazer will offer...
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Production Timeframe Revealed

The upcoming 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 is poised to introduce a model refresh for the light duty pickup truck with a host of changes and updates. Now, GM Authority has uncovered the 2022 Chevy Silverado production timeframe, including the start of regular production (SORP) for each body configuration. The 2022...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch This 1,000-HP Corvette Stingray Pop A Wheelie

The Chevrolet Corvette has always been the car to measure against on American roads, and is still considered to be the king of American sports cars. Ever since the mid-engined C8 Corvette was launched, people have been blown away by how quick these cars are, but as we all know, most Corvette owners can't leave their cars alone and will start to tinker with the engine as soon as that new car smell shows the slightest hint of fading. In this video posted to YouTube by FuelTech USA, we get to see one serious twin-turbocharged C8 running insane quarter-mile times, and even popping wheelies. This is what America's all about baby.
Carshotcars.com

These Were The 10 Most Iconic Performance Cars Of The 1980s

The 1980s were pivotal in the automotive industry as sports sedans, hot hatchbacks, and mid-engine coupes edged out even the best-looking American cars from the 1970s. Although we could sit back and point out that it was one of the lowest points in American performance car history, the 80s witnessed automakers like Buick and Ford launch an admirable muscle revival.
Carsgmauthority.com

LS-Swapped 1980 Oldsmobile Cutlass Makes 1,000 Wheel Horsepower: Video

Leo, also known by his colleagues at MA Performance as ‘Fuel Pump Daddy’, loves his job in the sales department at the Minnesota-based aftermarket parts shop. One of the few things that Leo likes more than his job, though, is his black-on-black 1980 Oldsmobile Cutlass, which he recently showed off in a video for the shop’s YouTube channel.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1968 Camaro SS: The Full Package

From car shows to the local drag strip, it’s the love of cars that has really brought the car community together to create this amazing car culture that we have today. However, within that community everyone has their own opinion of what makes a good car extraordinary. For some it’s...
CarsAutoweek.com

10 Coolest Rides of Speedway Motors Performance Parts Employees

You have to be an expert to work at a speed shop, right? Someone who really knows their hot rods, right? So what hot rods, muscle cars, and rat rods do the experts behind the counter actually own? Take a gander at the personal cars of the staff at Speedway Motors in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nice rides, and maybe you’ll get an idea or two for your own project. Here are real Speedway Motors employees telling their stories in their own words.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Officially Launches In Argentina

Unlike the model it replaces – the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 – the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a truly global vehicle, one that is destined for Europe, Mexico, and now Argentina, where it will soon be joined by the Ford Bronco as well. In spite of Ford’s strong electrification push in recent months, the automaker recently revealed that the good old-fashioned gas V8 isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon, and the naturally-aspirated, track-focused Mach 1 is proof of that.
Motorsportsfordauthority.com

Hear The 2022 NASCAR Next-Gen Ford Mustang Roar, With Rivals: Video

One of the few carryovers on NASCAR’s Next-Gen Ford Mustang is a pushrod V8 with 358 cubic inches of displacement. This basic configuration has been the heart of Cup Series race cars for decades and it’s not going anywhere, at least for now. The new, next-gen Cup cars rolled onto the stage with the familiar eight-cylinder roar during the official reveal of Next-Gen racers earlier in the month, as captured by Ford Authority and our sister publication, GM Authority.
Carsfordauthority.com

Next-Gen Ford Fusion, Mondeo Brought To Life Following Partial Reveal

Nearly two years ago, Ford Authority was the first to report that the next-gen Ford Fusion, or Ford Mondeo as it’s called in some markets, would be coming back as a global crossover. In recent months, we’ve spied several prototypes, including an early, cobbled-together mule. Then, just yesterday, we spotted a next-gen Ford Fusion or Mondeo out driving around with some familiar styling cues, which graphic designer KDesign AG has now brought to life with these new renderings.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Design Team Release Chevy Hatchback Sketch

Trucks, SUVs, and crossovers remain the go-to body style for customers looking to double down on their vehicle’s practicality, but for those folks that also want something a little more compact, hatchbacks are a fantastic choice as well. General Motors currently offers a few hatchback models, most notably with the Chevy Spark and Chevy Bolt EV / EUV, and now, GM Design has released an early concept sketch of a Chevy hatch created in 2013.
Entertainmenttecheblog.com

Jay Leno Takes the Famous 1959 Old Yeller II Race Car Out for a Test Drive

Racing enthusiasts are probably familiar with Max Balchowsky’s Old Yeller II, an actual race car named after the famous movie canine. The latest episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” gives us an up-close look at this classic, which was built in 1959 by the California-based mechanic / race driver, and raced locally by many, including Carroll Shelby. Dr. Ernie Nagamatsu is now its caretaker to ensure it remains in driving shape. Read more for the video and additional information.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Ford Is Testing a Twin-Turbo Version of the Godzilla 7.3L V8: Report

Turbo Godzilla sounds both like an '80s monster movie and a good reason to hold off on buying a Ram 1500 TRX. As tuners have demonstrated by force-feeding plenty of boost, Ford's 7.3-liter "Godzilla" V8 truck engine isn't even remotely close to the limit of its potential in stock, naturally aspirated form. That potential, though, may not be exclusively realized by the aftermarket, as a report has surfaced that alleges Ford is toying with a twin-turbo Godzilla described only as a "monster."
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Weekly Treasure: 1984 Dodge Shelby Charger

The Dodge Charger went through many reincarnations since it originally debuted back in 1966. It's best known for being part of the muscle car golden era of the late 1960s and early 70s. Today, its ancestor is the only American sedan (alongside its Chrysler 300 corporate cousin) to offer V8 power combined with rear-wheel-drive. But the Charger didn't even become a sedan until the 2006 introduction of the LX platform model, a choice that angered some brand enthusiasts.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Like-New 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Coupe For Sale: Video

1970 was the acme of performance for the GM A-Bodies. The restriction on engine size removed in order to better battle offerings from FoMoCo and MOPAR in the horsepower war, the Oldsmobile 442 was offered with the 455 cubic-inch V8 producing 370 horsepower in W-30 trim. Cosmetic changes included vertical grille bars, rectangular front bumper parking lights, and vertical tail lights.
Carsfordauthority.com

Next-Gen Ford Fusion, Mondeo Successor Spotted Testing In Germany

It’s been nearly two years since Ford Authority was the first to report that the next-gen Ford Fusion, or Ford Mondeo as it’s called in some parts of the world, would be returning as a global crossover. Since then, we’ve spied several mules and prototypes, some of them nothing more than cobbled-together parts from Ford’s bin. But now, we’ve spotted a next-gen Ford Fusion and Mondeo successor testing in Germany, and it looks far more advanced than those previously seen models.