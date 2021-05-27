The first Oldsmobile Toronado, full of front-drive muscle, was never chained to convention
It's a chain that makes the Oldsmobile Toronado go. Two inches thick with multiple links, it rides on sprockets inside a carrier bolted to its three-speed Turbo-Hydramatic transmission, which is turned 180 degrees. Splash-lubricated, this mother of all chains transfers the drive from the torque converter to the transmission's planetary gear sets, getting the power of the Toronado's 425-cubic-inch V-8 to its front wheels through an offset differential and equal-length driveshafts. Long, smoky front-wheel burnouts follow.