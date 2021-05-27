Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon City, OR

Embattled leader moves to Clackamas Education Service District

By Raymond Rendleman
Posted by 
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KE57r_0aDXAdI800 Oregon City Superintendent Larry Didway, under investigation by state officials, lands top job in countywide group

Oregon City Superintendent Larry Didway will become the new leader of the Clackamas Education Service District on July 1, the CESD Board announced at its May 26 meeting.

According to the new three-year contract , Didway will make $205,750 annually in the position replacing retiring CESD Superintendent Jada Rupley to lead the district providing various administrative services like printing and background checks for 10 school districts throughout Clackamas County. Didway is making $169,582 annually in his current position, having received a 3% raise in July 2020, and a 5% raise in July 2019.

If he had stayed on as OC superintendent, Didway would have faced a school board with a new majority of four members elected May 18. These board members are scheduled to take their seats in July.

Didway recently offered his "sincere apology" to OC school board members for failing to prevent an illegal vote to retain a controversial equestrian coach. In the March 3 email , Didway called the state's investigation into the legality of the vote a "foregone conclusion," since the vote occurred during an executive session, a clear violation of state laws that prohibit such final decisions in closed-door meetings.

Didway is among the administrators under investigation by the Oregon Department of Education and the state Teacher Standards and Practices Commission, for alleged mishandling of the case and alleged retaliation against families who complained about the coach. District officials took responsibility for potential equestrian concussions that went unreported to the state, a violation of state rules.

Didway has spent most of his career with Oregon City schools, including the last 10 years as superintendent. Under his leadership since 2011, the school district developed and implemented a $158 million capital improvement plan that a voters approved in 2018.

"Larry is an exceptional leader, with a proven record of achievement, impeccable character and integrity, and unparalleled knowledge of our Clackamas County communities and diverse school districts," said Jon Eyman, chair of the Clackamas ESD Board of Directors. "His deep passion for giving all students the opportunity to succeed, and commitment to building strategic partnerships to improve education opportunities and outcomes, will serve our region and our entire state extremely well as he moves into this new role at Clackamas ESD."

Didway said he's honored to take on the countywide superintendent position and inspired by this opportunity to lead the region toward a "shared vision of excellence" after the pandemic. In addition to administrative services, CESD provides direct special education, early learning, career/technical education and migrant education services; professional development for educators; data housing/analysis and other technology support.

"I dream of a Clackamas County where no child can fail, and where we as public educators fail no child," Didway said. "As Oregon City superintendent for the past decade, I've witnessed firsthand the important role Clackamas ESD plays as a convener and service provider in supporting the schools, students and educators in our region. I'm looking forward to building on that strong history of success and collaborating with our many partners to help all children in Clackamas County reach their full potential."

Didway, who was born and raised in Clackamas County, began his career in the Salem-Keizer School District, where he taught in the talented and gifted program. He then moved to Oregon City as an elementary school teacher, and later spent three years teaching English in Japan. The rest of his service as an educator, more than three decades, has been in Oregon City. Prior to becoming superintendent in 2011, his roles in the district included middle school principal, human resources director and assistant superintendent.

"Every policy and subsequent action in the Oregon City School District are looked at through an equity lens largely in part to Larry's commitment to inclusion and fairness," said Martha Spiers, chair of the Oregon City School Board. "Larry listens, moderates, sympathizes, instructs and then makes firm decisions. He leads by engaging with integrity. Losing him from our district is only mitigated by keeping him in Clackamas County leadership."

Didway holds a master's degree in education from Western Oregon State College, where he also earned his bachelor's degree in elementary education. In addition, he holds a bachelor's in political science from Willamette University. He resides in Oregon City with his wife, Chris. They have two children, both graduates of Oregon City High School, who currently are attending college.

The Oregon City School Board will appoint an interim superintendent in a special session on June 1.

Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
9
Followers
110
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon City, OR
Government
Clackamas County, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Government
City
Oregon City, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Oregon City, OR
Education
Clackamas County, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Technical Education#School District Officials#Assistant Superintendent#County Officials#Board Of Education#The Cesd Board#Oc School Board#Willamette University#Oregon City High School#Practices Commission#Oregon City Schools#State Officials#Board Members#Diverse School Districts#Administrative Services#Middle School Principal#Oc Superintendent#Executive Session#State Laws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Special Education
Related
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Opinion: Statement calling flag waves white supremacist 'outrageous'

Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser calls for OC Superintendent Larry Didway's resignation or termination On May 29, citizens from around the Willamette Valley gathered to peacefully show their love and support for our country, and organized and conducted a flag wave event at the intersection of Highway 213 and Beavercreek Road in Oregon City. The event was carried out in the most peaceful, positive and respectful way, and was attended by people from diverse ethnicities, cultures and age groups. On or about May 31, Oregon City School District Superintendent Larry Didway publicly posted the following statement on social media: A...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, Canby pass resolutions against COVID-19 restrictions

Molalla City Council passes resolution unanimously; Canby engages in heated debate.The Molalla City Council passed a resolution May 26 "in favor of business and citizens' liberties and against COVID-19 restrictions." The action follows a trend Baker City started in March when its city council passed a resolution describing Gov. Kate Brown's emergency declaration and "all subsequent and related OSHA guidance and present and future executive extensions" as "arbitrary, ineffective and draconian." After more than an hour and a half of heated debate, Canby in early May narrowly passed its own resolution based off Baker City's. Estacada on May 10 declined...
Oregon StatePosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Oregon ends prescription for pseudoephedrine medicines

New law, which starts Jan. 1, still keeps them behind the counter and requires photo ID for purchases.Oregon will be the last state to end its requirement for a prescription for medicines containing ephedrine or pseudoephedrine under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown. The Senate passed without amendment House Bill 2648 on a 27-2 vote Monday, June 7. Under it, such products still would be kept behind the store counter — and people 18 and older would have to show photo identification to purchase them. Although the bill has an emergency clause, the new requirements take effect...
Oregon StatePosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Brown sets June 21 target to end COVID-19 limits in Oregon

Even as the pandemic remains a 'shadow,' governor expects state to 'fully open' if vaccination rates climb.Nearly all COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted in as early as just over two weeks, Gov. Kate Brown said Friday, June 4. The state is about 127,000 adults short of the goal of getting at least one shot of vaccine into 70% of eligible residents. Once the state crosses the threshold, Brown said she would lift masking, business capacity, event size, social distance and other limits that Oregonians have dealt with for more than a year. "We can fully reopen — we can all...
Oregon StatePosted by
Mollala Pioneer

The Long Division: Oregon schools have long underserved Latino students and families; the pandemic made it worse.

Pamplin Media Group and its partners examine the impacts that COVID-19 had on schools, and we sought solutions.For the past several months, Pamplin Media Group has been examining K-12 public education in Oregon, specifically the gap between how well students of color are doing during the pandemic compared to their white classmates. With exceptions, the gap between those services — the long division based on race, as well as economic factors — grew worse during the months of distance learning forced by COVID-19. We also found several districts seeking solutions to this longstanding problem. Our series can be found online at Pamplin Projects. Among our findings: Some districts have turned to community organizations, such as the Latino Network, to supplement the classroom work. Others went door-to-door to find students who weren't participating in video conference classes. We found the 2020-21 cohort of kindergartners was far smaller than previous years, and a disproportionate share of families that didn't register their students were white. We took a look at the burgeoning enrollment of online public charter schools. And much more. Their stories are online now at Pamplin Projects. {loadposition sub-article-01}
EducationPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Legislature OKs $9.3 billion for schools after partisan debate

Amount is higher than Gov. Brown proposed six months ago; corporate kicker may boost it further.A two-year, $9.3 billion budget for state aid to public schools is on its way to Gov. Kate Brown after a partisan fight in the Oregon House. The House passed the budget Thursday, June 3, on a 36-20 vote, majority Democrats for and minority Republicans against, after Republicans failed to send it back to the Legislature's joint budget committee to add $300 million for the two years starting July 1. The extra money, and more, is likely to materialize anyway in a couple of months....
PoliticsPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

County-by-county impact of political redistricting to be discussed

Legislative committees invite testimony from experts to live-streamed regional hearings.Information on the impact of reapportionment of political districts on each county in Oregon will be presented at virtual evening events of the House and Senate redistricting committees. The hearings will include invited testimony from experts on state demographics. No decisions will be made during these hearings. Invited testimony at each will be from: • Ethan Sharygin, director, Portland State University Population Research Center • Charles Rynerson, Oregon State Data Center coordinator, Portland State University Population Research Center All hearings begin at 5:30 p.m. To view a live stream of the meeting, go to: olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Committees/SRED/Overview A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Here are the hearing dates when specific counties will be discussed: • June 2: Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, and Linn • June 8: Crook, Deschutes, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Sherman, and Wasco • June 9: Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler. • June 15: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Marion, Multnomah, Tillamook, Polk, Yamhill, and Washington. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Clackamas, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas Community College journalists win 14 awards

Students bring home first-place prizes in statewide contest for photos of life under pandemicStudent journalists at Clackamas Community College recently won 14 journalism awards in the 2021 Oregon Collegiate Newspaper Contest. Among the awards were first-place prizes for sports photo and feature photo. Students from The Clackamas Print, the news organization at CCC, also won awards in the two-year school category for their website, review writing, headline writing and column writing. The awards were presented by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association via Zoom at the annual Collegiate Day held May 7. Dozens of students from Oregon colleges and universities...
Marion County, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Lawmakers grind their way toward 'sine die'

With two dozen days are left in the 2021 session, a frenzy of activity expected to move legislation."Sine die is imminent," declared Senate President Peter Courtney on Tuesday, using one of the secret decoder ring-needed terms of the Oregon Legislature. Translation: We're almost through for 2021. But not so close you can't pop a last-minute bill into the hopper, which Courtney did Tuesday morning, June 1, with a bill to ban horse racing in Oregon. With just 25 days left before the Oregon constitution requires the Legislature to shut down the 2021 session, Courtney's dual actions reflected the frenzy of...
Oregon StatePosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Oregon legislature makes noose display an intimidation crime

Oregon House clears bill on 54-0 vote; three Republicans fail to respond to roll call despite repeated attempts. Gov. Kate Brown's signature is all that is required to classify the display of a noose — the symbol of lynching Blacks — as a crime of intimidation in Oregon. The House passed Senate Bill 398 without amendment on a 54-0 vote on Tuesday, June 1. The display would be a Class A misdemeanor if intended to intimidate a person or threaten someone with bodily harm. Maximum penalties are one year in jail and a $6,250 fine. The bill was drafted to...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Museum of the Oregon Territory installs HVAC units

Clackamas County Historical Society regains 40% of potential revenue with event space.Thanks to generous donations, a new HVAC system was installed May 4 at Museum of the Oregon Territory. In early 2020, the Clackamas County Historical Society's third-floor HVAC system failed, making events impossible in CCHS's Tumwater Ballroom, which generated 40% of the historical society's revenue. Luckily, according to CCHS Marketing Director Waldo McGinnis, the Clackamas County community pulled through to donate 27% of the total goal of $143,000, or a little over $38,000, which CCHS used as a down payment to secure a loan to cover the cost...
Colton, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Fire chief bids Colton farewell

Fire Chief Richard Beaudoin resigns, will stay on board until interim chief is up to speed.At the April 29 special meeting of the board of directors of Colton Rural Fire Protection District #70, Fire Chief Richard "Beau" Beaudoin submitted his letter of retirement/resignation. "While it is not an easy decision to make after 11 years serving with what I consider my second family, it was the right decision for me at the right time," he wrote in the letter. "I have been considering this for the last three to four years. While I will be turning my 30-day notice in,...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Three Molalla grads earn seal of biliteracy

Seniors Ariana Cortes-Giron, Odalys Gutierrez-Sanchez and Lizbeth Beteran-Munoz receive honor.Three Molalla High School seniors graduating in the Class of 2021 have an extra honor to go with their diplomas. Seniors Ariana Cortes-Giron, Odalys Gutierrez-Sanchez and Lizbeth Beteran-Munoz have earned the Oregon State Seal of Biliteracy. To qualify for the seal, students must meet all graduation requirements and show proficiency in a partner language in four domains: listening, speaking, reading and writing. These three students met or exceeded all requirements, according to Associate Principal Sara Bean, showing proficiency in the Spanish language. As a result, Bean said they will have a notation on their official high school transcript signifying their status as a Seal of Biliteracy bearer; receive a certificate from the State of Oregon recognizing their achievement; have the Seal of Biliteracy affixed to their high school diplomas; and be recognized at the graduation ceremony with a medal and a special notation in the program of events. "The staff, students and entire Molalla High School community extend our sincere congratulations to these students for this great achievement," Bean said. Kristen WohlersReporter503-263-7512email: kwohlers@pamplinmedia.com {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Oregon AG: Petitioners could eliminate 90-day signature clock

Federal judge to consider constitutionality of deadlines, whether city recorders can grant extensions.A federal judge is considering the constitutionality of Oregon's signature-collection deadlines and whether a city recorder can grant extensions after determining that unusual circumstances like COVID-19 restrictions or wildfires place an undue burden on recall petitioners facing the usual 90-day clock. Petitioners who successfully recalled former Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay from office in November are challenging the 90-day clock by saying that the Oregon Constitution does not authorize the statutory imposition of a signature-gathering deadline. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's assistants wrote in a reply brief to...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Local schools adjust to updated mask guidance

Canby makes quick changes, no longer requiring masks outdoors; Molalla reviews updated guidance.Canby, Molalla River and Colton school districts have updated their face mask protocols following updates from federal and state health agencies. The Centers for Disease Control made waves on May 13 when it announced relaxed COVID-19 masking requirements for those who are vaccinated. They said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state or local entities. "Fully vaccinated individual" is defined as someone who has received one dose of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine or...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Ralph Brown's family holds press conference seeking help

The former Cornelius mayor's family and friends are asking for your help to find Brown who's been missing since May. 16.Ralph Brown's family and friends held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, May 26, at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, to ask the public for their help in finding their father and friend. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over...
Portland, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Gig workers sue Oregon Employment Department

Lawsuit seeks to compel agency to continue federal benefits or be more specific about denials.Four workers have gone to federal court to compel the Oregon Employment Department to continue to pay federal benefits to self-employed and gig workers — or offer more specific reasons for agency denials based on more detailed proof of employment. The four workers, represented by the Northwest Workers Justice Project, filed the lawsuit Wednesday, May 19, in U.S. District Court in Portland. "The parties made a good faith effort through telephone conferences to resolve the dispute and have been unable to do so," according to the...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Business owners concerned over impending Molalla Avenue closure

Signal construction at downtown intersection is expected to intermittently close Molalla Avenue The city of Molalla announced that construction is about to begin on a new traffic signal at Molalla's central intersection, Highway 211 (Main Street) and Molalla Avenue. For some, this is welcome news as the busy four-way sees not only heavy local traffic but also through-traffic along the highway. But for downtown businesses that have suffered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction and associated road closure weighs heavy. The project, overseen by Oregon Department of Transportation and headed by I&E Construction, is set to begin on June 7...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

County offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Molalla High

Clackamas County offering Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, May 26 and Pfizer June 2Clackamas County is hosting two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Molalla High School for Molalla and Colton residents. At the first event, from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, the county is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and older. No appointment is needed. Then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2, the county is offering the Pfizer vaccine in a drive-through clinic to persons age 12 and older. To make an appointment or for more information, visit clackamas.us/coronavirus/vaccine. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Health ServicesPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Dentists: Dental therapists would offer basic dental care for many Oregonians

Miranda Davis, DDS, MPH, has been a tribal clinic dentist for 15 years and supervises dental therapists in Oregon. Gary Allen, DMD, MS, is vice president of clinical services for Advantage Dental.Too many Oregonians — hundreds of thousands people, or more — don't have access to basic dental care. As Oregon dentists, we understand the effects that has on people's oral health, their overall health, and their daily lives. A bill that has been approved by the Oregon House of Representatives and is now being considered by the Oregon Senate would represent a huge step to combat that problem in...