Colleges

ASL Interpreters

wantedinrome.com
 6 days ago

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, is searching for candidates to be posted on teamed assignments as ASL Interpreters. As an American Sign Language Interpreter, you will provide professional working proficient interpreting services in English, both live and on video (when needed), in various settings at John Cabot University, mostly in a classroom setting. The ideal candidates will demonstrate knowledge of a number of specialized skills. We are looking to create a team of ASL professionals, and therefore are looking for a minimum of two qualified candidates.

