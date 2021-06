Montgomery County Hospital District has announced the completion of MCHD Station 15, located on West Semands Street in Conroe, according to a June 1 MCHD news release. MCHD’s Board of Directors approved the purchase of the one-story, 1,593-square foot home. MCHD’s facilities team remodeled the home to fit the needs of the MCHD Emergency Medical Service crews who will work out of the station to serve the 911 medical needs of residents in the area, the newsletter states.