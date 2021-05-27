This concours-quality 1970 Buick GSX wins medals while resurrecting memories

Buick built 678 GSXs in 1970. 187 of them were sprayed in Apollo White. In 1965, a young Lyons enrolled at the General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan, selecting the Automotive Mechanical Engineering program (or as the students called it “M.E. Hot Rod”). Two years and numerous syllabi later, Lyons started working for Buick Product Engineering through the university’s co-op program. There, Lyons rubbed elbows with other engineers who would go on to develop numerous Buick standout projects, and, as fate would have it, the GSX.