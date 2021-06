Nick Nurse isn't making any promises when it comes to playing Kyle Lowry again this season. It's been over a week since Toronto Raptors fans have seen the 35-year-old Lowry take the court in a Raptors uniform. He's played in just nine of the team's last 24 games dating back to the March 25th NBA trade deadline. While it would certainly be nice to see the franchise icon take the court potentially for the final time in a Raptors uniform, Nurse isn't tipping his hand for the final two games of the season.