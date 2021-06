As we continue to get closer to football season, Austin, Matt, and Dylan attempt to analyze the fan’s mindset as we approach an unprecedented reality. We also attempt to define what will make the season successful. After that, we check in on the NBA playoffs as the Nets are rolling, Trae Young is having his moment, and Luka Doncic sadly got hurt. Lastly, we preview the upcoming season of the Bachelorette with our expectations for Katie, some superlatives, and some light roasting of the contestants. Also, we are putting out the call to BRING BACK THE REAL 98.3 THE VIBE. Thanks as always to Es Tas Bar & Grill for sponsoring!