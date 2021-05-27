IMFACT's Taeho drops cheerful MV for 'Ggoma' feat. Choi Ye Geun

On October 20, KBS2 released an official statement to confirm that actor Kim Seon Ho will be leaving the cast of '1 Night, 2 Days'. The production staff of '1 Night, 2 Days' stated, "Hello, this is the staff of KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4. The production staff has officially decided that actor Kim Seon Ho will be leaving the program, after his recent controversy. He will also be edited out to the best of our abilities in upcoming episodes which were already filmed prior to the controversies, in order to minimize the discomfort inflicted on viewers. The production staff of '1 Night, 2 Days' will continue to do our best to create a good program moving forward. Thank you."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO