CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

IMFACT's Taeho drops cheerful MV for 'Ggoma' feat. Choi Ye Geun

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 2021-05-27

IMFACT's Taeho has dropped his music video for "Ggoma" featuring Choi Ye Geun. In the cheerful MV,...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Watch: “The Penthouse” Stars Jin Ji Hee, Choi Ye Bin, And Kim Hyun Soo Fight For The Trophy In “Ask Us Anything” Preview

The daughters of SBS’s “The Penthouse” will be the next guests on JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything”!. The preview for next week’s episode shows “The Penthouse” stars Jin Ji Hee, Choi Ye Bin, and Kim Hyun Soo appearing as guests. In “The Penthouse,” Jin Ji Hee played Yoo Je Ni, the daughter of Kang Ma Ri (Shin Eun Kyung); Choi Ye Bin played Ha Eun Byul, the daughter of Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon); and Kim Hyun Soo played Bae Ro Na, the daughter of Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene). In the drama, the three girls were fierce competitors in their cutthroat arts school, as well as getting caught up in their parents’ endless intrigues.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Raiden reveals MV teaser for 'Love Right Back' featuring NCT's Taeil

Raiden dropped the MV teaser for 'Love Right Back' featuring NCT's Taeil and rapper Lil Boi. On October 11 at midnight KST, SM Entertainment revealed a music video teaser for his upcoming 1st mini-album 'Love Right Back'. Raiden's upcoming release 'Love Right Back' and the title track of the same name will be officially released on October 11 at 6 PM KST.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

LIGHTSUM drops the first MV teaser for 'Vivace'

LIGHTSUM is gearing up for its first comeback since its debut. The rookie girl group will be making a comeback with their upcoming 2nd single album, 'Light a Wish,' on October 13 at 6 PM KST. As previously announced, LIGHTSUM's 2nd single album contains a total of 3 songs including the title track "Vivace," "You, Jam", and "Popcorn."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imfact#Music Video
allkpop.com

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk drops the second MV teaser for "Work Work"

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk released a new music video teaser for "Work Work" from his mini-album 'Ctrl+V.'. Lee Jin Hyuk has been diligently preparing for his comeback as he has been releasing various teaser content. On October 17 at midnight KST, Lee Jin Hyuk released the second MV teaser for the title track of his upcoming mini-album 'Ctrl+V.'
WORLD
allkpop.com

Jessi proves she's 'Cold Blooded' in new 'Street Woman Fighter' collaboration MV teaser

Jessi is absolutely "Cold Blooded" and ruthless in her blazing red MV teaser!. In the MV teaser, Jessi stands tall and supreme at the top under intimidating red lights, joined by some of the best female dance crews in South Korea, a.k.a the contestants of Mnet's ongoing competition program 'Street Woman Fighter'. If fans were excited about the unexpected collab between Jessi and 'Street Woman Fighter' earlier this week, then the real deal is coming, very soon.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soompi

Choi Ye Na Joins MC Lineup For MBC’s New Survival Reality Program

Former IZ*ONE member Choi Ye Na will be joining a new MBC show as an MC!. On October 14, her agency confirmed, “Choi Ye Na has been cast as an official MC for MBC’s new survival reality variety show ‘Game of Blood.'”. “Game of Blood” (literal translation) is a survival...
WORLD
allkpop.com

Super Junior's Eunhyuk continues countdown to solo single 'be' with new MV teaser

Eunhyuk has dropped a new teaser for his upcoming solo single!. On October 18 KST, the Super Junior member unveiled the first music video teaser for his new solo single "be," his pre-release track ahead of Super Junior D&E's full-length album 'Countdown.' In the clip, atmospheric music plays in the background as Eunhyuk is seen in a number of different settings that are both intimate and whimsical.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon, pH-1, WayV's Xiaojun, and Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung appear in album medley for Raiden's 'Love Right Back'

Raiden has just dropped new content for fans of his recent release!. On October 18 KST, the SMTOWN DJ/producer unveiled a highlight medley for various songs from his first mini album 'Love Right Back.' The clip plays like a montage of music videos, with each featured artist – (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, pH-1 and WayV's Xiaojun, and Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung – appearing in a completely different concept for their respective songs.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Super Junior's Eunhyuk reveals angelic MV teaser for 'Be'

Super Junior's Eunhyuk has dropped his music video teaser for "Be". In the MV teaser, Eunhyuk reveals his angelic concept in pink as well as his flowing choreography for the song. "Be" is Eunhyuk's solo pre-release track ahead of Super Junior D&E's full album 'Countdown', and it's set to drop on October 20 KST.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Kim Hyun Soo, Choi Ye Bin, And Jin Ji Hee Test Their Relationship With Their Onscreen Moms From “The Penthouse”

On the October 16 episode of JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything,” “The Penthouse” stars Jin Ji Hee, Kim Hyun Soo, and Choi Ye Bin appeared as guests. In “The Penthouse,” Jin Ji Hee played Yoo Je Ni, the daughter of Kang Ma Ri (Shin Eun Kyung), Kim Hyun Soo played Bae Ro Na, the daughter of Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene), and Choi Ye Bin played Ha Eun Byul, the daughter of Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon).
WORLD
allkpop.com

Cherry B wants to say 'Hello' to BTOB's Minhyuk in her latest comeback MV

On October 18 KST, the solo artist returned with her new single "Hello," featuring BTOB's Minhyuk. The song is a synth-pop R&B track with a future bass sound and contains lyrics detailing the feelings of a young man and woman that are confused at the early stages of a relationship as they cannot sense what the other one is feeling. Cherry B and Minhyuk play two customers at a small laundromat, with Cherry B trying to shyly get his attention.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

INFINITE's Woohyun has a bad breakup in 'Calm and Passion' MV

INFINITE's Woohyun has dropped his music video for "Calm and Passion". In the MV, Woohyun has a bad breakup after a date in red and a burning end. "Calm and Passion" is the title song of his fourth solo mini album 'With', and according to the INFINITE member,. "It's a...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Yoon Do Hyun to feature as judge on 'Sing Again 2'

Yoon Do Hyun is set to feature as a judge on JTBC's 'Sing Again 2'. According to reports on October 20, Yoon Do Hyun is the brand new judge on season 2 of the series. The lineup from season 1, including Yoo Hee Yeol, Lee Sun Hee, and Kim Eana as well as junior judges Super Junior's Kyuhyun, Davichi's Lee Hae Ri, Sunmi, and WINNER's Song Min Ho, are appearing once again.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Super Junior's Eunhyuk walk into heaven in 'Be' MV

Super Junior's Eunhyuk has dropped his music video for "Be". In the MV, Eunhyuk dances under the stars and walks into heaven. "Be" is Eunhyuk's solo pre-release track ahead of Super Junior D&E's full album 'Countdown', and it's about not wanting to let go of someone. Watch Eunhyuk's "Be" MV...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Watch CL 'Tie a Cherry' in her official comeback MV!

CL has returned with her new track "Tie a Cherry", and is ready to reclaim her title as the queen of K-pop. On October 20 at 1PM KST, CL released the music video for her title track "Tie a Cherry". In the music video, CL expresses her independence, free-spiritedness, and confidence as she flaunts her various sexy charms to the hip hop beat and bass sounds.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

KBS2 confirms Kim Seon Ho will be leaving the cast of '1 Night, 2 Days'

On October 20, KBS2 released an official statement to confirm that actor Kim Seon Ho will be leaving the cast of '1 Night, 2 Days'. The production staff of '1 Night, 2 Days' stated, "Hello, this is the staff of KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4. The production staff has officially decided that actor Kim Seon Ho will be leaving the program, after his recent controversy. He will also be edited out to the best of our abilities in upcoming episodes which were already filmed prior to the controversies, in order to minimize the discomfort inflicted on viewers. The production staff of '1 Night, 2 Days' will continue to do our best to create a good program moving forward. Thank you."
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

Sunmi drops teaser for 'Good Girl Gone Mad' 1st online concert

Sunmi has dropped the teaser for her 'Good Girl Gone Mad' online concert. The teaser features clips of Sunmi performing on stage as well as a peek into her concert concepts. Her first ever online concert 'Good Girl Gone Mad' is taking place on October 30 at 2PM KST. In...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy