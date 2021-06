Funko keeps the non-stop thrills with their huge assortment of Funkoween reveals include a brand new product reveal. This Funko has announced the Funko x Disguise Mask partnership giving collectors Halloween masks designed after their favorite Pop Vinyl characters. Four franchises are coming to life with this first wave of Pop Masks, with each having an adjustable strap allowing a simple fit for kids and adults. These masks might seem small on the pictures shown below, but they measure 14 -16" long with space for the eyes in the center of the mask. Starting us off first is DC Comics with three masks coming our way with Harley Quinn, Batman, and blue cowl Batman. We then travel to the world of The Nightmare Before Christmas as both Sally and Jack Skellington join in on the fun.