What Happened: On June 1, China’s General Administration of Customs published a list of substandard children’s products imported between June 2020 to May 2021. At least 81 batches of imported kid-related products were identified, including children’s clothing, toys, and toothbrushes. Among them were children’s clothing from international brands like H&M, Nike, Zara, and the GAP, many of which were found to have products containing unqualified dyes or other harmful substances that could endanger children via ingestion or absorption through their skin or mouth. Amid the potential health hazard, these brands have received administrative penalties, and H&M was fined an additional three times for other unqualified products in May.