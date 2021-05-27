Cancel
Sonos Roam review: Exactly what we’ve been waiting for

By Helena Stone
Cover picture for the article

The Sonos Roam is the portable Bluetooth speaker that Sonos users have been waiting for. Not only does it seamlessly fit into the Sonos ecosystem, but it offers everything we want from a truly portable Bluetooth speaker – including ruggedability, voice assistant support, and even wireless charging. Overall. Durable. Lightweight.

