City facilities to reopen to the public June 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

In accordance with City Council’s May 18 vote to repeal the City’s COVID-19 regulations effective May 28, all City facilities, including the Busch Municipal Building and Historic City Hall, will fully reopen to the public Tuesday, June 1.

“We appreciate the patience shown throughout the pandemic and are very excited to be able to provide our administrative services in person once again,” said City Manager Jason Gage. “This is a milestone moment as we work our way to a new normal.”

What to expect when you arrive

Masking

There will be no masking requirements in most City facilities once they reopen, however, employees and visitors can wear a mask if they desire. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends unvaccinated individuals continue to mask.

Masking will continue to be required at the Springfield-Branson Airport and Municipal Court, as they follow policies by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Missouri Supreme Court.

Cleaning and disinfecting

The City will continue the electrostatic spraying of the common areas currently being sprayed for at least 30 days and continue to evaluate guidance from the CDC. The City will provide departments with disinfecting wipes and sprays and allow them to clean and disinfect shared spaces such as breakrooms and meeting rooms.

The City will continue to utilize hand sanitizer stations for at least 30 days or until the current supplies are exhausted but relocate as necessary to be used primarily by the public, who may not have immediate access to soap and water. Hand sanitizer will be available at all front desks or stations where the public may be present.

Plexiglass

The Plexiglass installed at several locations in the Busch Municipal Building and City Council Chambers in Historic City Hall will remain in place for at least 60 days. City leadership will reevaluate after 60 days to determine whether the Plexiglass will remain permanently.

# # #

For more information, contact Cora Scott, Director of Public Information & Civic Engagement, at 417-380-3352 or [email protected]