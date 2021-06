Ha Sung Woon is only a week away from his latest comeback!. On May 30 KST, the idol continued his comeback countdown with the release of the tracklist for his 5th mini album 'Sneakers.' According to the tracklist, the album contains seven new songs in total, including a title track of the same name. The tracklist also reveals that Ha Sung Woon does not only just sing on the album, but has taken part as both a lyricist and composer for five songs on the album.