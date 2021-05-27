Cancel
Entertainment

Red Velvet's Joy takes a night walk into the past in the 'Hello' prologue #1 - "Day by Day"

By Sophie-Ha
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoy previously pre-released the digital track "Je T'aime" before the full drop of her special solo album 'Hello.'. The Red Velvet member continues to prepare for the release of her special solo album. On May 28, Joy released the first prologue film, "Day by Day," as she is seen taking a night walk into the past as she reminisces about her past lover. Later, she comes back to the present and meets a new lover finding happiness once again.

Red Velvet's Joy makes solo debut with remake of Park Hye Kyeong single 'Hello'

On May 31 KST, the Red Velvet member released her debut solo special album 'Hello,' a remake album featuring new twists on six classic Korean pop songs, including title track selection "Hello" by Park Hye Kyeong, "Je T'aime" by Hey, "Day By Day" by As One, "If Only" by Sung Si Kyung, "Happy Birthday to You" by Kwon Jin Won, and "Whenever" by Toy.
Red Velvet’s Joy Talks About Making Her Solo Debut And Why She Chose A Remake Album

On May 31, Red Velvet’s Joy held an online music listening session and press conference for the release of her solo album, “Hello.”. Joy said, “I’ve released solo music as OSTs before, so I thought I wouldn’t be nervous, but I’m so nervous now that it doesn’t feel real. I feel a sense of responsibility for all the people who worked hard to make this album, and I learned a lot while making it.”
VICTON's Byungchan faces haters after recommending Red Velvet Joy's 'Hello'

VICTON's Byungchan is facing haters after recommending tracks from Red Velvet Joy's solo album 'Hello'. As of June 2, Byungchan is the #1 topic on Nate's Pann community message board for teens following a post he made on Instagram story about Joy's recently released solo tracks. He made the below post on his Instagram story along with the message, "The songs are good. I recommend them."
Red Velvet's Joy releases the third mood sampler clip for her upcoming special solo album 'Hello'

Red Velvet's Joy is getting closer to her solo debut as she continues to release the third mood sampler. On May 22 at midnight KST, the girl group member unveiled another mood sampler for the special album 'Hello.' In the previous mood sampler, Joy enjoyed a picnic out in the warm spring weather with beautiful flowers surrounding her. In the new sampler, she stays indoors while relaxing in the blankets. In addition, she released more concept photos.
Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster” Reaches 100 Million Views

Red Velvet’s first sub-unit music video has reached a milestone on YouTube!. On June 4 at approximately 7:10 a.m. KST, Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s music video for “Monster” surpassed 100 million views. “Monster” was released on July 7, 2020 at 12 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the MV 10 months, 27 days, and 19 hours to reach the milestone.
Joy Greets Us with Charm, If Not Creativity, in “Hello”

It’s been an interesting year for the members of Red Velvet, to say the least. Wendy has released her first mini-album, Irene and Seulgi debuted the group’s first sub-unit, and Irene became the centre of a scandal regarding her behaviour towards one of her stylists. Yeri has branched out to be the lead in an upcoming web drama. A whirlwind of ups and downs no doubt, and one thus far conspicuously free of the group’s fifth member, Joy.
VIXX’s Ravi apologises to Red Velvet over “uncomfortable” lyrical references

VIXX member Ravi has issued an apology to Red Velvet over alleged sexual references to the girl group in his new song ‘Red Velvet’. Ravi came under fire yesterday (June 3) soon after the release of ‘Red Velvet’, featuring former 15& singer Jamie, which is included on his latest EP ‘Roses’. Fans were upset with the references to the girl group – including to their songs ‘Dumb Dumb’ and ‘Russian Roulette’, as well as members Joy and Yeri – in relation to the supposedly sexual nature of the song.
Watch: Red Velvet’s Joy Waves “Hello” In Summery MV For Solo Debut

On May 31 at 6 p.m. KST, the Red Velvet vocalist released her solo debut album “Hello,” which is a remake album. The title track, a remake of Park Hye Kyung’s 2003 track “Hello,” is a modern rock song with hopeful lyrics about forgetting the difficult past and starting fresh. The remake was arranged by KENZIE.
