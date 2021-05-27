Red Velvet's Joy takes a night walk into the past in the 'Hello' prologue #1 - "Day by Day"

It’s been an interesting year for the members of Red Velvet, to say the least. Wendy has released her first mini-album, Irene and Seulgi debuted the group’s first sub-unit, and Irene became the centre of a scandal regarding her behaviour towards one of her stylists. Yeri has branched out to be the lead in an upcoming web drama. A whirlwind of ups and downs no doubt, and one thus far conspicuously free of the group’s fifth member, Joy.