Red Velvet's Joy takes a night walk into the past in the 'Hello' prologue #1 - "Day by Day"
Joy previously pre-released the digital track "Je T'aime" before the full drop of her special solo album 'Hello.'. The Red Velvet member continues to prepare for the release of her special solo album. On May 28, Joy released the first prologue film, "Day by Day," as she is seen taking a night walk into the past as she reminisces about her past lover. Later, she comes back to the present and meets a new lover finding happiness once again.www.allkpop.com