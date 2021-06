WAREHAM – The remodeled East Wareham Stop & Shop reopened Friday, May 14, at 2991 Cranberry Highway. The new features at the East Wareham store include an expanded produce department, more freshly prepared, easy meal solutions for lunch and dinner options, an updated deli department with more grab-and-go sliced meats and cheeses, and a remodeled bakery offering new display cases for fresh desserts and ice cream cakes, according to a press release. In addition to offering pre-packaged meats, shoppers can also visit a new service case that offers steaks, ground beef and more to customize their order with assistance of an expert butcher. Shoppers will also find a new Kombucha and refrigerated beverages area as well as a refreshed frozen foods department.