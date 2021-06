Electronic dance music pair Digitalz return to the release chart with another eclectic single. ‘Falling In’ is the final lead single from the French duo’s debut album, set to be released at the end of next month. Thibault and Adrien, the two halves of this DJ and producer duo, created quite a suspenseful atmosphere when they announced the arrival of their debut album. To the delight of their fans, they anticipated the release of several singles until the arrival of the full-length debut, and they delivered. ‘Falling In’ features the talented French-based singer TheNamless and arrives as the successor to ‘Ritual’, ‘Invisible‘, ‘Beg For It‘ and ‘Miss Me‘.