The Rhode Island State Grange held a Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange recently which included contests from the director of agriculture. Pictured are some members of the Moosup Valley Jr. Grange with their contest submissions and ribbons. Shown are Jessica and Madison Sherman, Annette Hartley, Tristan, Kendall and Scarlett Guotacco, and Hailey Fish. Member Brooke Houle is missing from the photo. For information about the grange, call Joyce Bastien at 401-295-9788.