Granular decoherence precedes ice mélange failure and glacier calving at Jakobshavn Isbræ

By Ryan K. Cassotto, Justin C. Burton, Jason M. Amundson, Mark A. Fahnestock, Martin Truffer
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stability of the world’s largest glaciers and ice sheets depends on mechanical and thermodynamic processes occurring at the glacier–ocean boundary. A buoyant agglomeration of icebergs and sea ice, referred to as ice mélange, often forms along this boundary and has been postulated to affect ice-sheet mass losses by inhibiting iceberg calving. Here, we use terrestrial radar data sampled every 3 min to show that calving events at Jakobshavn Isbræ, Greenland, are preceded by a loss of flow coherence in the proglacial ice mélange by up to an hour, wherein individual icebergs flowing in unison undergo random displacements. A particle dynamics model indicates that these fluctuations are likely due to buckling and rearrangements of the quasi-two-dimensional material. Our results directly implicate ice mélange as a mechanical inhibitor of iceberg calving and further demonstrate the potential for real-time detection of failure in other geophysical granular materials.

www.nature.com
Earth ScienceNature.com

Calving prediction from ice mélange motion

High-frequency radar tracking of icebergs floating in front of a glacier in Greenland show that movements of the ice mélange consistently increase before calving events, indicating that mélange has the potential to modulate calving. Glaciers calve icebergs when stresses experienced by their terminus exceed the mechanical strength of ice, but...
Earth ScienceScience Daily

Slushy iceberg aggregates control calving timing on Greenland's Jakobshavn Isbræ

Shortly before Jakobshavn Isbræ, a tidewater glacier in Greenland, calves massive chunks of ice into the ocean, there's a sudden change in the slushy collection of icebergs floating along the glacier's terminus, according to a new paper led by the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) at CU Boulder. The work, published in Nature Geoscience, shows that a relaxation in the thick aggregate of icebergs floating at the glacier-ocean boundary occurs up to an hour before calving events. This finding may help scientists better understand future sea-level rise scenarios and could also help them predict when major episodes of calving are about to occur.
EnvironmentColumbia University

Climate Change and Glaciers Affect Mountain-Building in Patagonia

A recent study provides insight into the dynamic interplay between glaciers, climate change and mountain-building. The study, conducted in northern Patagonia, pieces together several types of evidence to develop a picture of mountain formation over past geological periods, and it highlights that glaciers can influence mountain-building processes. Mountains are formed...
EnvironmentNewswise

Antarctica: How have temperatures varied since the last glacial period?

Scientists have established the most reliable estimates to date of past temperature variations in Antarctica. They highlight significant differences in behaviour between West and East Antarctica. This study makes it possible to test and consolidate future climate projections. Newswise — Antarctica has experienced significant temperature changes, especially since the last...
Earth ScienceNature.com

A first constraint on basal melt-water production of the Greenland ice sheet

The Greenland ice sheet has been one of the largest sources of sea-level rise since the early 2000s. However, basal melt has not been included explicitly in assessments of ice-sheet mass loss so far. Here, we present the first estimate of the total and regional basal melt produced by the ice sheet and the recent change in basal melt through time. We find that the ice sheet’s present basal melt production is 21.4 +4.4/−4.0 Gt per year, and that melt generated by basal friction is responsible for about half of this volume. We estimate that basal melting has increased by 2.9 ± 5.2 Gt during the first decade of the 2000s. As the Arctic warms, we anticipate that basal melt will continue to increase due to faster ice flow and more surface melting thus compounding current mass loss trends, enhancing solid ice discharge, and modifying fjord circulation.
Alaska StatePhys.org

CryoSat reveals ice loss from glaciers in Alaska and Asia

As our climate warms, ice melting from glaciers around the world is one of main causes of sea-level rise. As well as being a major contributor to this worrying trend, the loss of glacier ice also poses a direct threat to hundreds of millions of people relying on glacier runoff for drinking water and irrigation. With monitoring mountain glaciers clearly important for these reasons and more, new research, based on information from ESA's CryoSat mission, shows how much ice has been lost from mountain glaciers in the Gulf Alaska and in High Mountain Asia since 2010.
Alaska StateAGU Blogosphere

Valdez Glacier, Alaska Significant Calving Retreat in 2020

Valdez Glacier terminus in Sentinel images from 6-27-2020, 8-21-2020 and 5-23-2021. In June the glaciers terminus area is poised to collapse with extensive rifting and marginal proglacial lakes along the east and west margins. In July the terminus breaks up and in August the lake is filled by a flotilla of icebergs. The May image indicates the icebergs are still present.
Earth ScienceGizmodo

‘Glacier Blood’ Is Our Latest Nightmare

Glaciers in the French Alps look like the scene of a massacre. Normally topped with pristine, white snow, they’re increasingly covered with dark, bloody-looking spots dubbed “glacier blood.”. The blotches aren’t actually blood—they’re microalgae blooms. It’s a phenomenon known as Chlamydomonas nivalis, wherein species of green algae that contain a...
SciencePhys.org

Arctic open-water periods are projected to lengthen dramatically by 2100

A team from the Centre for Earth Observation Science at the University of Manitoba has published a paper in the Nature journal Communications Earth & Environment that addresses a large gap in our understanding of Arctic Sea Ice coverage. Their paper, "Arctic open-water periods are projected to lengthen dramatically by...
Earth ScienceEos

Seafloor Seismometers Look for Clues to North Atlantic Volcanism

The famous Giant’s Causeway on the coast of Northern Ireland comprises tens of thousands of spectacular basalt columns created as ancient lava flows slowly cooled and fractured into characteristic polygonal forms. Impressive in size though it is, the causeway is only a small part of the Antrim Lava Group, which comprises formations resulting from flood basalt eruptions that covered large areas with lava in the Paleocene, about 60 million years ago [Ganerød et al., 2010].
AstronomyEurekAlert

Scientists discover new exoplanet with an atmosphere ripe for study

An international group of collaborators, including scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and The University of New Mexico, have discovered a new, temperate sub-Neptune sized exoplanet with a 24-day orbital period orbiting a nearby M dwarf star. The recent discovery offers exciting research opportunities thanks to the planet's substantial atmosphere, small star, and how fast the system is moving away from the Earth.
AstronomyPopular Mechanics

Earth's Axis Has Secretly Shifted

Earth’s axis has shifted due to climate change. Melting glaciers and overuse of groundwater account for much of the change. Regions like Alaska and the Himalayas have experienced the most glacial melting. Whoops, we accidentally made the planet move: New research says human-caused climate change has accelerated the rate at...
AstronomyPhys.org

Rosetta stone eruption on the sun could help explain solar explosions

In a dramatic, multi-staged eruption, the sun has revealed new clues that could help scientists solve the long-standing mystery of what causes the sun's powerful and unpredictable eruptions. Uncovering this fundamental physics could help scientists better predict the eruptions that cause dangerous space weather conditions at Earth. This explosion contained...
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

Scientists Have Observed an Unprecedented Burst of Energy from Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The universe is prone to erupting into all kinds of pyrotechnic displays, but gamma-ray bursts are in the top percentile of cosmic kabooms in terms of light and energy. These cataclysmic explosions of light are among the most luminous known events in space, emitting more radiation and energy in seconds than the Sun will over its entire 10-billion-year lifespan.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

24,000-year-old 'zombies' revived and cloned from Arctic permafrost

Tiny zombies that were frozen in Arctic permafrost for 24,000 years were recently brought back to life and have produced clones in a lab in Russia. These hardy creatures are bdelloid rotifers, or wheel animals, so-named for the wheel-like ring of tiny hairs that circle their mouths. Rotifers are multicellular microscopic animals that live in freshwater environments, and they've been around for about 50 million years.
SciencePosted by
Salon

A slowing current system in the Atlantic Ocean spells trouble for Earth

It was a seamless synthesis of science and art, expanding the frontiers of human knowledge while being eerily beautiful at the same time. That was the response when, in the 1960s, professor Henry Stommel, a pioneering oceanographer, introduced a model to his colleagues that explained the motions of ocean waters. Decades later, Dr. Michael E. Mann, a distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Penn State University, still marvels at what he describes as the "elegant" nature of Stommel's model.
Wildlifemacaubusiness.com

Arctic micro-animal survives 24,000 years in Siberian permafrost

A microscopic animal called a bdelloid rotifer came back to life after being frozen for 24,000 years in Siberia and then successfully made clones of itself, Russian scientists said Monday. Stas Malavin, who co-authored a paper in the journal Current Biology on the development, told AFP the finding raised intriguing...