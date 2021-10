Go Ara is in talks to star in the upcoming movie 'Sad Tropics'. On October 20, Go Ara has been confirmed to star in 'Sad Tropics', and she's currently preparing for filming. Later on in the day, insiders stated, "She received an offer to star in 'Sad Tropics'." If she's officially cast, this will be Go Ara's first movie in 5 years since 'Phantom Detective'.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO