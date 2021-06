Despite the turbulence of the world around them, 2020 was a year of change for Byron Bay-raised four-piece Tora. The indie-electronica darlings entered the year fresh from their returning sophomore album Can't Buy The Mood, a career-solidifying effort from the group that brought the heights of their sound to the forefront and showcased it with the charm and flavouring introduced on their debut album, Take A Rest, two years prior. They toured nationally and internationally, before making the move to Amsterdam, where they'd eventually be stuck as they were thrown into a pandemic-induced lockdown.