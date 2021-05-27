ABB Invests $1 Million in Fort Smith Innovation Center

Unified SCADA replaces fragmented network and brings numerous benefits. The Utility Department at the City of Fort Smith, Arkansas, provides water and wastewater services to 150,000 people. In its continuous effort to improve its services, the Department recently replaced five disparate supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems with a single software platform: Ignition by Inductive Automation®. This brought numerous benefits for the Department, including lower costs, continuity of operations across four plants (two water and two sewer), stronger security, improved reporting, and uniform human-machine interface (HMI) graphics that standardize operations and training across all sites.