ABB Invests $1 Million in Fort Smith Innovation Center

By Arkansas Business Staff
Arkansas Business
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal technology company ABB’s NEMA motor division says it is giving $1 million to the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith. The investment will be used to buy state-of-the-art equipment for the center’s advanced manufacturing program. The career and technology center, located in the former Hutcheson Shoes building in east Fort Smith, is scheduled to open in August 2021 as part of the Fort Smith School District’s Vision 2023 Capital Improvement Program.

