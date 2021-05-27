Cancel
Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Likely Favorites for 2021 NIT Tip-Off

Cover picture for the articleThe sport of College Basketball took a serious hit with the pandemic of COVID-19 in 2020. With College Basketball and Virginia Tech basketball back, the 2021-2022 season looks to return its normal roots by tipping off strong. For the first time since 2019, the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament will be back in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York starting November 24th. Among one of those in participation are the Virginia Tech Hokies. They will be joined by the Iowa State Cyclones, Memphis Tigers, and the Xavier Musketeers. This will be the first NIT Season Tip-Off tournament for the Hokies since 2011.

