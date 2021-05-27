Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Quest XII, Dragon Quest Treasures, and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Announced

PlayStation LifeStyle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix announced several Dragon Quest titles during the franchise’s 35th anniversary special livestream. The next mainline entry, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate is currently in development with plans for a simultaneous worldwide release. However, the publisher didn’t reveal platforms and a release window. According to a translation...

www.playstationlifestyle.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuji Horii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Quest Iii#Xii#Square Enix#Pixel Art#Dragon Quest Treasures#Dragon Quest Xii#Amata K K Team Asano#Dragon Quest Iii#Remake#Designer Yuji Horii#Fate#Expect Command Battles#Producer Taichi Inuzuka#Reveal#Combines#Echoes#Fresh Eyes#3d Effects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

The Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Stream Was a Disaster for Western Fans

On May 26, the official Dragon Quest accounts delivered a 35th-anniversary live stream that I was legitimately hyped for. The primary reason was that it would be simultaneously broadcasted in English. Square Enix brought this up in press releases and general promotion leading up to the stream and was treated...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Dragon Quest XII Flames of Fate: What We Know So Far

The Dragon Quest franchise is very popular in Japan, so much so that the game has made quite a lot of fans all over the world. In a recent live stream, the next entry in the franchise has been called Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. The upcoming game...
Video Gamesthehealtheaducation.com

Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate is Using Unreal Engine 5

Now that Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate has finally been announced, fans everywhere can finally look forward to a new mainline Dragon Quest game. On May 27, the official Dragon Quest Twitter account revealed that Dragon Quest 12 is under development in Unreal Engine 5, the updated version of Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age’s Unreal Engine 4.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces BOOST for June 2021

A new feature is coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game in June 2021. As part of the continuing Unison Warrior series that started with the tenth official set, Rise of the Unison Warrior, Bandai will introduce the new "Boost" feature. This feature, set to debut in the forthcoming Expansion Deck Boxes 17 and 18, will have an impact on gameplay.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Announces Post-Launch Plans

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will continue to receive new content through the fall with a mix of free and paid DLC. Tuque Games announced its post-launch plans for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, the upcoming action hack-and-slash game starring Drizzt Do'Urden and other iconic D&D characters. Tuque Games will release two sets of free DLC that will add new levels and a new difficulty ranking. A paid expansion - Echoes of the Blood War - will also be released in the fall that adds a new playable character, a new storyline, new levels, and more. As previously announced, the first free DLC pack will also include a couch co-op mode, allowing two players to simultaneously play on one console. A new gameplay trailer was also released as part of the announcement.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Announces The Wild Beyond the Witchlight Adventure

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed its next campaign adventure, which will take place in the whimsical and mysterious Feywild. Following several months of subtle clues, Wizards of the Coast is planning to release The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new full-length Dungeons & Dragons campaign adventure book set in the Feywild. Wizards will officially announce the book as part of Dungeons & Dragons "Week of Legend Lore," a marketing event promising announcements every day. Besides providing both the standard cover by Tyler Jacobson and alternate cover by Hydro74 (both of which can be viewed below), few details were announced about the upcoming adventure. However, the D&D team promised to reveal more at next month's D&D Live, a two-day streaming event co-hosted by G4. According to an Amazon listing of the book (posted prior to the book's formal announcement), the book will include "new characters, monsters, mechanics, and story hooks suitable for players of all ages and experience levels."
Video Gamessideshow.com

The Dragons of Dungeons & Dragons

As you might imagine, dragons figure prominently into the lore of Dungeons & Dragons. Dragons are intelligent, magical creatures who can live well over a thousand years. Many can cast spells, and some even can shapeshift into the form of another creature. A dragon’s personality and physical attributes — including...
TV SeriesGamasutra

Netflix announces Blood Dragon,Splinter Cell animated shows

It’s not just video games having a hype week this week. Netflix has been hosting an array of livestreams and Twitter announcements for a number of “geek-themed” content and today’s announcements were focused on its video game-licensed shows. Two of those shows revealed to the public for the first time...
Video GamesIGN

Seafront Quests Pt1

Top Contributors: Tiziano Lento, Jimmcq, Gengarsmyth. This page of IGN’s NieR Replicant wiki guide contains info for all the quests given by NPCs in your Seafront during Part 1 of the game. This page is organized depending on which Story Missions you must begin or complete to unlock the quests. This wiki refers to the tasks you must complete to further the game’s plot as “Story Missions.” What the game labels as “Quests,” are the optional tasks, most commonly considered as side quests. To see our walkthroughs for the Story Missions, click here! With the exception of the Fisherman's Gambit quests, all these quests are only available during Part 1 of the game. Any quests left incomplete when you progress two Part 2 will be listed as “Uncompletable Quests” in the quest tab of the menu.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Announced, Includes Final Fantasy 1-6

It’s the season of remasters for classic Square Enix franchises and Final Fantasy is next on the list. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is coming to mobile platforms and PC via Steam and contains remasters of Final Fantasy 1 to 6. Not much else was revealed aside from each game being released individually as well so sit tight for any new details.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a solid PS5 upgrade with a splendid new story add-on

While many games have received the PlayStation 5 upgrade treatment over the past several months, the one I’ve wanted the most is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. With last year’s Final Fantasy VII Remake being one of the best games in recent years, I’ve been quite eager to see it get the current-gen glow-up. But Square Enix didn’t just stop at various technical upgrades — it’s also produced a brand-new story PS5 exclusive expansion titled Intermission starring Yuffie Kisaragi, one of the original FFVII‘s two optional playable characters.
Minoritiesbleedingcool.com

Dungeons & Dragons Announces Lambert House Pride Special

Dungeons & Dragons have teamed up with Penny Arcade for a Pride Special livestream game that will benefit the Lambert House. For this special episode, the C-Team will be taking on a very special mission, led by this session's DM Kate Welch. The crew who will be taking part in the show will be Trystan Falcone as Walnut Dankgrass the wood elf druid, Jeremy Crawford as Vi the gnome artificer, AJ Lamarque as Maddy Eval the human town crier, Omega Jones as Cymax Grimshaw the reborn satyr warlock, and Anthony Rapp as Vendrix the tiefling bard. In case you feel like showing your support for Pride Month as a D&D player, special Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering Pride t-shirts can be purchased here, with all proceeds going to the Lambert House. The show kicks off at 4pm PT today on D&D and Penny Arcade's Twitch channels. For those of you interested, here's more info on Lambert House.